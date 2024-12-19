Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for Broncos-Chargers

We're kicking off Week 16 of the NFL season with a Broncos-Chargers Thursday Night Football matchup, and you can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOWYD to get a Profit Boost Pack for all of the action.

Upon using one of the most unique sportsbook promos in the industry, you'll be gifted with 10 Profit Boost Tokens to use when you place a $1 bet. Yes, that's correct. Just place a $1 wager, and you'll get 10 chances to send your future winnings into the next stratosphere.

The Broncos-Chargers game sets off a monumental slate of Week 16 games. These two teams occupy the final two playoff spots in the AFC, so a win for either side would be huge for seeding. Back in Week 6 is the last time these teams squared off, and the Chargers came away with the 23-16 victory in LA. The Chargers have lost three of their last four games, so this is a very hungry team that is looking for a win. You can get them at -3 tonight at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the top sports betting apps in the nation.

Click the BET NOW button below to get started with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW today.

Steps to Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWYD

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Dec. 19, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is legally operating, you can follow these steps to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW at one of the most well-known sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code & Sign Up Bonus for Thursday, 12/19

Before placing your first wager, make sure you review the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW terms and conditions. This is a different welcome offer from what Caesars Sportsbook has offered in the past, so be sure to review these details.

Place a first-time wager of $1, and after you do so, you will receive 10 Profit Boost Tokens to use on any qualifying sports betting market. Each of these 10 Profit Boost Tokens has a maximum wager amount of $25, and the maximum amount of money you can win on each wager is $2,500.

All of your Profit Boost Tokens must be used within 14 days, or they will expire, and they have a one-time playthrough feature which means you'll need to wager them once before withdrawing any monetary value from one of the top NFL betting sites.

Bet on Broncos-Chargers Thursday Night Football with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOWYD

This is a huge AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football between the Broncos and Chargers, so it's a great time to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW on this matchup with one of the most affordable NFL betting promos.

Tonight's Broncos-Chargers game kicks off an exciting week of NFL Week 16 action, and we've even got two games on Saturday with the Texans-Chiefs and Steelers-Ravens squaring off. On Sunday, we'll see Lions-Bears, Eagles-Commanders, Vikings-Seahawks, 49ers-Dolphins, and Buccaneers-Cowboys as the Sunday Night Football matchup.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.