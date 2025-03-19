Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1| Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus for Day 2 of First Four

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Mount St. Mary's, American, Xavier and Texas will look to join Alabama State and North Carolina in the main NCAA Tournament bracket tonight on Day 2 of the First Four, and bettors can sign up today with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and score $150 in bonus bets or 10 100% profit boosts depending on their location.

In AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C., bettors can use code ROTOBG1 to score $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds.

to score $150 in guaranteed bonus bets with a successful first bet of $1 or more on any odds. In those states and the rest of those where Caesars Sportsbook operates, you can use code ROTODYW and get 10 100% profit boosts as soon as you make a $1 or more first bet . You can use those profit boosts right away.

Alabama State beat St. Francis at the buzzer and North Carolina routed San Diego State in the first two First Four games on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio. Tonight, it's Texas against Xavier (-3) and American (-2.5) taking on Mount St. Mary's.

Tap any BET NOW in this article to grab the Caesars Sportsbook promo code and lock up one of the best sportsbook promos for the tournament.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: $150 in Bonus Bets or 10 100% Profit Boosts

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBG1 / ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Bet $1, Win $150 (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY, DC) / Bet $1, Get 10 100% Profit Boosts (all states) 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified March 19, 2025

Tournament time means it's the best time to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Follow these steps to get started on one of the top sports betting sites: Tap on a BET NOW button and that will load up the Caesars Sportsbook landing page. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your offer should be on your landing page; if not, type or paste in ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW (depending on the offer you picked) After you've provided the necessary information (name, date of birth, valid e-mail address, etc.) to complete the registration and lock in the offer. The legal age of betting in most states is 21. Bettors must be in a place where Caesars Sportsbook operates legally. Finally, make at least $10 deposit in your account to begin betting.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on NCAA Tournament First-Round Games

The opening game of the first round on Thursday is an 8-9 game between Big East runner-up Creighton and ACC runner-up Louisville in the South Region. No. 1 seed Houston will also play Thursday afternoon against SIU-Edwardsville in the Midwest Region. No. 2 seeds Tennessee (vs. Wofford) and St. John's (vs. Omaha) will headline the evening sessions. You can bet on either game at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the best March Madness betting sites available.

Duke will headline Friday's schedule, with the Blue Devils playing their first-round game on Friday afternoon. While No. 1 seed Florida takes on Norfolk State as part of Friday's evening session.

This is a great opportunity to be part one of the top sports betting apps and take advantage of an amazing introductory offer. Sign up with either Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1 or ROTODYW and a simple $1 wager can score an amazing welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions

To claim $150 in bonus bets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOBG1, you must win your opening (minimum of $1). The wager is open to any team in any game, so find a nice favorite to give yourself the best chance of winning and getting those six $25 bonus-bet tokens.

If you're using promo code ROTODYW, you can make an initial bet of at least $1 in any qualifying market and get 10 (100%) profit boost tokens. There is a $25 max bet per boost and the minimum odds are -10000. You can score up to $2,500 in added winnings per boost.

Profit boosts are active for 14 days before they expire while bonus bets are good for 30 days. There are no odds restrictions and the 1x playthrough requirement will turn the bet credits into cash profits.

These are two of the best March Madness betting promos available. Just tap any BET NOW to get started and claim your welcome bonus from the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.