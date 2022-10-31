Claim $1000 In Maryland Pre-Live Sports Betting Bonuses Now

In the ever-changing legal sports betting landscape, we know one thing for sure. Maryland is the next state to launch sports wagering, and that is backed up by a variety of sportsbooks offering pre-live sports betting bonuses.

In this article, we take a look at how to get $1000 in pre-live bonuses in Maryland, which sports betting operators you will be able to wager on in the state, and what is next for sports gambling in the Old Line State.

Get $1000 In Free Bets And Other Offers With Maryland Pre-Live Bonuses

You do not have to wait for sports betting to launch in the state to claim your welcome offers, as you can get $500 in free bets and $500 in second chance bets with the following Maryland betting promos right away. With these promotions, you can get the $500 in free bets and more bonuses at each sportsbook operators in the state.

For those that sign up with this DraftKings Maryland promo code link, you can get $200 in free bets on launch day along with a chance to win one of five $100K free bets that DraftKings Maryland is giving away when it launches.

After getting your first $200 in free bets, you can use the FanDuel Maryland promo code link below and get an additional $100 in free bets and use it on any betting market in Maryland once FanDuel Maryland launches.

Third, you can sign up with the PointsBet Maryland link and get $200 in free bets plus five second chance bets worth up to $100 each. This is an awesome promotion that gives users an additional $700 in bonus offers when registering early at Maryland sportsbook operators - totaling $1000 in pre-live welcome offers.

Where will I be able to wager on sports in Maryland?

The following Maryland sportsbooks are the first 10 that are expected to launch in the state. Keep in mind that all of them will not launch immediately as Maryland's rollout plan is based on operators being able.

There is no official date, but expect to see these operators as the first that bettors will be able to wager on sports in Maryland.

Barstool Sportsbook MD

BetFanatics MD

BetFred MD

BetMGM MD

BetParx MD

BetRivers MD

Caesars Sportsbook MD

DraftKings Sportsbook MD

FanDuel Sportsbook MD

PointsBet MD

Two of the most popular sports betting operators in Maryland are BetMGM Maryland and Caesars Sportsbook Maryland. Expect to be able to sign up with the BetMGM Maryland bonus code and get a risk-free bet worth up to $1000. BetMGM MD also offers pre-live bonuses in new states, but it is not confirmed yet there will be one in Maryland.

In addition, users will be able to claim one of the best bonuses available with the Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code in the state. Users can expect a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250 upon launch.

What is next for legal sports wagering in Maryland?

While there is no official date yet for sports wagering to launch in Maryland, we can expect to wager in the state in the next month. The timelines earlier in the process had before Thanksgiving as a target, whereas it seems like after Thanksgiving is a certainty now.

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) has a meeting on November 21st to confirm the sports betting licenses that were approved at a recent meeting. Then, the operators will receive final approval from the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission in the state before being able to launch.

Expect to be able to place bets in Maryland in December of 2022.

