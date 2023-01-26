College Basketball Betting Promos: 5 CBB Bonus Offers To Claim

The college basketball season continues, with many great games on the schedule for tonight. Whether you are looking to bet on the winners or player prop bets, there are many different ways to make money off of CBB betting.

To give you a big boost in your picks, make sure you sign up for college basketball betting promos being offered on the best sports betting sites for tonight. Below, we have organized the five best CBB bonus offers to claim right now.

5 CBB Bonus Offers To Claim

Here, we have the five best CBB bonus offers for you to claim today. Use these college basketball betting promos to give yourself a boost on tonight's picks.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a bonus bet, up to $1,000, to use on college basketball betting picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, to use on college basketball tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any CBB game tonight to instantly get $200 in bet credits, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 in bet credits after you place your first $5 wager on college basketball odds with the FanDuel Promo Code.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The college basketball welcome bonus for WynnBET is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and VA can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in bonus bets when you place a $20 CBB wager.

Sign Up For College Basketball Betting Promos Today

Explore all five of the college basketball betting promos above. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you are eligible to sign up for all five of these sportsbooks and claim its welcome promotion today. To do so, take these steps to sign up.

Begin your sign-up by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you are interested in. This will take you to the sportsbook's registration page. Once you are there, you will be asked to provide basic personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the CBB bonus offer.

Make Picks With College Basketball Betting Promos Tonight

Now that you know how to sign up for the college basketball betting promos, all that is left to do is put them into action. We have many games on the college basketball schedule for tonight, so you could claim all five of the CBB bonus offers above and redeem them tonight.

The DraftKings Promo Code offer and FanDuel Promo Code offer are similar, since you will automatically get bet credits after place your first $5 college basketball bet on both sportsbooks. You will receive $200 for DraftKings Sportsbook and $150 for FanDuel Sportsbook.

Additionally, you will receive bonus bet offers by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE for the CBB games tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.