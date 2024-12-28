DraftKings Promo Code | Bet $5 & Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Saturday NFL Betting & NBA Lines

Register for a new account using the DraftKings promo code and qualify for $150 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $5 or more is a winner. Bet on one of today's NFL games, like the Chargers-Patriots, Broncos-Bengals, Cardinals-Rams, or anything else that is of interest to you.

Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device and tap on our "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register using the DraftKings promo code offer.

By claiming one of the top sportsbook promos with the DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a win. Use this sports betting bonus to wager on any of the NFL's tripleheader games. The Chargers, Broncos, Bengals and Rams are in the hunt for playoff berths.

Whether it's NFL betting for Week 17, the NBA, one of eight college football bowl games – including Heisman winner Travis Hunter in action for BYU-Colorado – or something else, wager on the sports betting market of your choice. Just tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and claim this bet $5 and get $150 if your bet wins welcome offer!

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NFL Saturday

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 28, 2024

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 if your first bet wins after registering a new account on one of the nation's top sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Tap or click any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook promotional offer welcome page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the new customer registration portal. You don't need to enter the DraftKings promo code because the bet-and-get welcome offer is automatically applied to your new account when you use one of our BET NOW buttons to start your registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds, and if it settles as a win, get $150 in bonus bets to wager with on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code - $150 Bonus Offer Details for Saturday, 12/28

To claim the DraftKings promo code, there are several terms and conditions to fulfill to become eligible for this bet-and-get welcome offer. An individual must be a first-time customer of DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legal sports betting where DraftKings is licensed to operate as one of the best PayPal betting sites.

If a $5 first bet settles as a win, $150 in bonus bets are issued via one of the best NFL betting promos. Bonus bets via the DraftKings promo code offer are funded as six $25 bonus-bet credits, each containing a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be combined or divided into different denominations.

With this DraftKings promo code, note that customers in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, will receive their bonus bets, win or lose. If you are in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA or VT, you must win your first bet to get the $150.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. There is also a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill on one the best NBA betting apps before any withdrawal request can be processed from a new customer's account cash balance.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register today with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 if your first bet wins.

DraftKings Promo Code - Great for Week 17 NFL Betting, NBA Odds & NCAA Bowl Games

Use the DraftKings promo code to register for an account and make your opening wager of $5 or more on any of today's games after looking over the latest NFL odds. Bet on Chargers-Pats, Broncos-Bengals or Cardinals-Rams and get $150 in bonus bets.

Place a $5 first bet on under 42.5 total points between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots during the first game on Saturday's slate. Or wait until the mid-afternoon game between Denver and Cincinnati and back the Broncos +3. The Arizona Cardinals face the nine-win Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West divisional tilt tonight, so bet on the Rams -5.5 in a favorable matchup, or, explore NFL player props and bet the under on Kyler Murray's total passing yards.

If the NBA is more your style, there are nine games on the docket for today. Once you've registered using the DraftKings promo code, check out NBA odds for spreads, moneylines and over/under totals. The schedule includes Heat-Hawks, Pistons-Nuggets and Kings-Lakers.

Whichever way you want to bet, don't delay. Start now by tapping any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet-and-get welcome offer. Place a $5 first bet today and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.