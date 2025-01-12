DraftKings Promo Code | Bet $5 & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for NFL Wild Card Weekend

Today's NFL Playoffs schedule is a tripleheader of Wild Card Weekend games. Register for a new account using the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL betting. The three first-round games today are Broncos-Bills, Packers-Eagles and Commanders-Bucs. Bet $5 or more on one of the games, or something else, and get $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device and tap on any of our "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register using the DraftKings promo code offer.

By claiming one of the top sportsbook promos with the DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed. Use this sports betting bonus to wager on today's big games as the playoffs begin the road to Super Bowl 59 next month in New Orleans.

Whether it's NFL betting for Wild Card Weekend or something else that interests you, wager on the sports betting market of your choice. Just tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and claim this bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer!

DraftKings Promo Code: Register for Your $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Jan. 12, 2024

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after registering a new account on one of the nation's top sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Tap or click any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook promotional offer welcome page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the new customer registration portal. You don't need to enter the DraftKings promo code because the bet-and-get welcome offer is automatically applied to your new account when you use one of our BET NOW buttons to start your registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds, and get $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code - $200 Bonus Bets Offer Terms & Conditions

To claim the DraftKings promo code, there are several terms and conditions to fulfill to become eligible for this bet-and-get welcome offer. An individual must be a first-time customer of DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legal sports betting where DraftKings is licensed to operate as one of the best PayPal betting sites.

If you place a $5 first bet, $200 in bonus bets are issued instantly via one of the best NFL betting promos. Bonus bets via the DraftKings promo code offer are funded as eight $25 bonus-bet credits, each with a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be combined or divided into different denominations.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. There is also a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill on one the best NBA betting apps before any withdrawal request can be processed from a new customer's account cash balance.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register today with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Great to Bet Broncos-Bills, Packers-Eagles, Commanders-Bucs Odds & More on NFL Wild Card Weekend

Use the DraftKings promo code to register for an account and make your opening wager of $5 or more on anything on today's schedule for sports betting. Whatever you bet on, you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

With Broncos-Bills, Packers-Eagles and Commanders-Buccaneers today — and the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams capping Wild Card Weekend on Monday night — there is no shortage of NFL odds to pick from and the DraftKings promo code offer is perfect to use. Bet Broncos-Bills ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff and you'll have bonus bets to use for the rest of the weekend for NFL betting.

The Denver Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons. They visit the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, one of the favored teams in Super Bowl odds, to start the day's action. At 4:30 p.m. comes the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Green Bay Packers. The 8 p.m. slot features the Washington Commanders at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The home team is favored in all three games on one of the best NFL betting sites. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been slow to get out of concussion protocol and the Broncos and Commanders will be playing free and easy because they have no expectations. All three should be intriguing games.

Whichever way you want to bet, don't delay. Start now by tapping any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet-and-get welcome offer. Place a $5 first bet today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.