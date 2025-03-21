Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - $300 Bonus or $1000 No Sweat Bets for NCAA Tournament Friday

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

New users who sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo in select states will be able to wager on today's NCAA Tournament games while also landing a bet $30, get $300 in bonus bets offer.

That is one of the best sportsbook promos around and is available in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. Sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in any other state except NY and you will land up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets deal. In New York, sign up and get a 300% profit boost token. Any of these deals can be used on any of the great matchups today, including Oklahoma vs. UConn (-4.5) or Liberty vs. Oregon (-6.5).

You will have access to one of the top sports betting apps once you sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. These apps are highly intuitive and user-friendly, which means you will be able to quickly find and place other Friday March Madness wagers, such as Grand Canyon vs. Maryland (-10), Norfolk State vs. Florida (-28.5) or Troy vs. Kentucky (-11).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Bet $30, Get $300 or $1000 in No Sweat Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV) / $1000 in No Sweat Bets (all states) / 300% Profit Boost Token (NY) 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified: March 21, 2025

Accessing this standout among sports betting sites is easy, as creating a new account through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be done in only four steps.

Tap one of the BET NOW buttons in this review to get to a Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page. Fill out the nominal information requested by this page, such as name, email and address. You won't need to type in any specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo, as the BET NOW button takes care of that for you. Confirm through GPS that you are located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is live and legal. You'll also need to show that you are of legal sports betting age in that state. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Let's now take a moment to review some details of the two offers available through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - $300 Bonus & $1000 No Sweat Bet Explained

We'll begin with the bet $30, get $300 in bonus bets offer. This Fanatics Sportsbook promo occurs over three days after you sign up, as you can bet $10 and get $100 in bonus bets on each of those days. The qualifier here is that your wager has to be at -500 or longer odds (-250 works, -700 doesn't). Once that wager settles, the bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours on one of the top college basketball betting apps.

With the No Sweat Bets deal, you will get one per day for the first 10 days after signing up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Just opt in when placing your bet and if that wager loses, you will then get a bonus bet refund up to $100.

Just about every wager in the first round March Madness contests is at -500 or longer college basketball odds and thus will work with the bet and get deal. The long-term value of the No Sweat Bets means that you will be able to use these as late as the Elite Eight round (depending on the day you sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo NCAA Tournament Parlays, Props & More

After you have created a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you will have access to a notable volume of prebuilt March Madness parlays. These can be found in each of the region betting sections found at the top of the NCAAM page on the on of the elite March Madness betting sites.

The Fanatics Sportsbook app also has a quick bets section for each NCAA Tournament game. These bets include moneyline, spread and total points wagers, as well as various prop bets.

To begin betting on these March Madness games, simply click a BET NOW button here to create a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.