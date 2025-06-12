Fanatics Sportsbook Promo | Get Up to $300 Bonus for Oilers vs Panthers, NHL Finals Odds

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The Thursday sports schedule is loaded, with Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers and the U.S. Open kicking off at Oakmont Country Club. There's also eight MLB games on tap, making it a great time for bettors in AZ, MI, NJ and PA to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, which delivers $300 in guaranteed bonus bets to new players who place $30 in real-money wagers.

New players in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can use the same Fanatics Sportsbook promo to earn $250 in guaranteed bonus bets after they place $50 in real-money bets. Prospective bettors can choose to earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets as their welcome bonus offer, while players in New York will pick up a single 300% profit boost token to use. No matter which of these elite sportsbook promos you're eligible for, you're getting started at a perfect time on the spring sports calendar.

The Panthers have picked up two straight wins after falling in double overtime to the Oilers in Game 1. They've got a chance at home to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but Connor McDavid's group won't go away lightly. The PGA Tour's second major of the year kicks off at the always-challenging Oakmont Country Club. Rory McIlroy looks to stay hot after completing the career Grand Slam. No matter what you'll be watching on Thursday, players will add even more excitement to it when they sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Bettors are just a couple easy steps away from signing up with one of the industry's top sports betting apps. Before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and U.S. Open begin, here's everything that prospective bettors need to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Register for Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: June 12, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details and Information for Thursday, June 12

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo To Wager On NHL Finals Game 4, Golf Odds

Using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to sign up for a new account not only unlocks a stellar welcome offer, but also additional features such as profit boosts and a fun rewards program called FanCash. To get started with it all and begin placing wagers on your favorite teams, you'll need to complete just a few short steps to gain access. Here's what else is on tap for a thrilling Thursday in sports:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Thursday, June 12

NHL Playoffs Game 4: Oilers at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET; check out the latest NHL betting promos

Oilers at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET; check out the latest NHL betting promos MLB: Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET; see where these NL rivals are on the board for World Series odds for 2025.

Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET; see where these NL rivals are on the board for World Series odds for 2025. MLB: Yankees at Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this AL East battle.

Yankees at Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos for this AL East battle. MLB: Pirates at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET

Beyond hockey and golf, there are a handful of intriguing matchups on tap on a light night of baseball. The Cardinals and Brewers both have aspirations of nabbing a Wild Card spot or catching the Cubs, while the Yankees and Royals could be a playoff preview in the AL. The Cubs are red-hot, while the Pirates are hoping their offense can come around to help support one of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

No matter what you're looking forward to on Thursday night, by clicking the BET NOW button and using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo only adds to the thrill and excitement. It couldn't be easier to get started by using the links we've provided to sign up, earn your welcome offer, and start placing bets on your favorite games.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.