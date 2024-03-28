Illinois vs Iowa State Betting Promos, Odds & Best Bets for March 28

The last game on the Thursday slate for Sweet 16 goes deep into the night as #3 Illinois squares off against #2 Iowa State in Boston.

In this article, we'll break down everything you need to know on the matchup between Illinois and Iowa, and you'll find some lucrative welcome offers that will accommodate you with thousands of dollars in bonus bets from the most notable online sportsbooks across the country for March Madness betting.

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Iowa State Game Info

Matchup: #3 Illinois Fighting Illini vs #2 Iowa State Cyclones

DraftKings Odds: Illinois -1.5 (ML: +102) | Iowa State -1.5 (ML: -122) | Total: 146.5

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: Approximately 10:09 pm ET

Venue: TD Garden – Boston, MA

Key Players

Terrence Shannon Jr. – Guard (Illinois): Shannon has truly taken his game to the next level, averaging 31.6 points per game in the five contests since. Iowa State boasts the fourth-best scoring defense in the nation (61.2 PPG), so this will be a fascinating matchup to watch one of the best players in college hoops face his biggest challenge of the season.

Tamin Lipsey – Guard (Iowa State): The Cyclones bring more a committee approach to the court, but Lipsey is the most well-rounded player on the roster. Lipsey leads the team in 3-PT% (39.3%), steals (2.7 SPG), and assists (4.9 APG) while ranking second in points (12.5 PPG) and third in rebounds (4.6 RPG). However, his biggest contribution to Iowa State might be on the defensive end trying to keep Shannon Jr. in check.

Illinois vs. Iowa State Best Bets

Illinois +2 (-110 at BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings & ESPN BET)

The Illinois line opened at +3.5 and has even gone down as far as +1.5 at some sportsbooks. Instead of taking the moneyline (+105) for peanuts, you can still get the backboard of taking the Illini with some points to boot. Both teams have come into this matchup winning nine of their last 10 games, and we should see a tight margin here. Let's bark with the dogs!

Under 146.5 Points (-110 at BetMGM, DraftKings, ESPN BET)

As mentioned above, this should be a very close game all the way throughout, and that would lead to more calculated possessions. Typically, Illinois plays higher-scoring games, but Iowa State's defensive prowess could wind up dictating the pace. In fact, 10 of the last 11 Cyclones' games have not exceeded 146.5 in total points.

Coleman Hawkins: Over 1.5 3-Pointers (+100 at DraftKings)

Shannon Jr. is certainly going to draw a ton of attention from the Cyclones' defense, so that should create more opportunities for other members of the Illini. Let us look no further than Hawkins, who plays the second-most minutes and has the third-most 3-pointers for Illinois. Hawkins has exceeded 1.5 3-pointers in each of the last two games, even taking seven shots from behind the arc last game. If Iowa State's defense has any holes, it does allow quite a few 3-point attempts each game because of the difficulty opposing teams have down low.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.