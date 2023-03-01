Jayson Tatum NBA MVP Odds Update: Tatum A Favorite Entering Final Stretch Of Season

Once again, Jayson Tatum proved his importance to the Boston Celtics' success. This past weekend, Tatum came through for Boston when it matter against the Philadelphia 76ers, hitting a last-second three-point attempt to win the game. There is no doubt he is the Celtics' MVP this season, but will he win the league MVP award?

Below, we will go through the Jayson Tatum NBA MVP odds update on the best Massachusetts sportsbooks after this past weekend, as he is a favoring entering the final stretch of the season. If you are looking to bet on Tatum to take home the award, you can sign up with the best Massachusetts sports betting promos today.

Jayson Tatum NBA MVP Odds Update

With roughly a quarter remaining in the regular season, Jayson Tatum's NBA MVP odds put him among the favorites. Currently, he is +1800 to win the award on the top Massachusetts betting apps. This means a $100 wager would win $1,800.

Tatum's NBA MVP odds rank him fourth in the odds race, behind Nikola Jokic (-230), Joel Embiid (+400), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+1100). While these odds reflect that Tatum is a longshot to win, he struggled in the game against Philadelphia only to hit the game-winning shot. In other words, you cannot ever fully count Jayson Tatum out.

Tatum An MVP Favorite Entering Final Stretch Of Season

There are roughly 20 games remaining for each team in the NBA regular season, meaning we are three-quarters of the way through the season. Heading down the final stretch of the season, Jayson Tatum is among the favorites to win the NBA MVP due to how well he has been playing for the Boston Celtics this season.

His growth as a player and overall performance this season has helped the Celtics achieve the league's best record, currently. After a disappointing loss in the NBA Finals last season, it's clear Tatum is motivated to bring Boston another championship this year.

While it does seem unlikely he wins the award, there is a lot of value to be had on the Jayson Tatum NBA MVP odds. Bet on the his odds to win using the NBA betting offers above. These promos will give you bet credits and bonus bets to use on any NBA betting picks, including Tatum's NBA MVP odds.

