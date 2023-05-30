Kentucky Sports Betting News – What Sport Will Kentucky Bet The Most On?

Good news for Kentucky residents – sports betting is coming to the Bluegrass State soon! While everyone is basically holding their collective breathes in excitement, there are still plenty of details to be sorted out on the top sports betting sites.

But the real question is which sports most Kentucky bettors will be placing their wagers on. Of course, the National Football League is king in these parts, but college sports are a huge deal in the heart of America – and the best part is that betting on college sports is legal in Kentucky, and not all states that allow sports betting.

Let's take a look and see how all of the major sports will stack up against one another when the best Kentucky sportsbooks launch.

NFL Betting In Kentucky

It's no secret that the NFL is the number-one driving force of the sports betting industry, with most sportsbooks accounting for upwards of 70% of their handle on NFL. For most people, Sundays between September and January have become a cult-like ritual, with the Super Bowl in February drawing the entirety of our population to the TV screens.

Back in January, Variety Magazine wrote an article that stated four out of every five (80%) mobile sports bettors placed a wager on the NFL in October 2022. What is staggering about that number is how much less the other sports weighed in comparison: NBA at 54%, MLB at 44%, college football at 34%.

One thing that makes the NFL so appealing is its visual reach, which can be seen on the national scale every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday. Of course, the Red Zone Channel has become a staple in many households for "seven hours of commercial-free football" each Sunday, and many groups of family and friends have their own gathering audiences for their favorite teams. Fantasy football has become the "in" thing to do with family, friends, and even co-workers nowadays, so everyone is involved in some regard.

College Sports Betting In Kentucky

The Bluegrass State has two of the nation's most storied programs – University of Kentucky and University of Louisville – which will undoubtedly bring of tons of betting handle for the state when it finally becomes legalized. These two schools play in two of the more popular conferences – the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC) – which have some notable opponents like Duke, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and many others.

No matter who the opponent is, though, most bettors in the state of Kentucky will likely be eager to jump into the sports betting world with their favorite teams on the schedule. While college sports are very popular here in Kentucky, it's highly unlikely that they will bring in the handle amount that the NFL does.

What Sport Will Kentucky Bet The Most On?

Without a doubt, it seems like the NFL will be the big money-maker for the sports betting apps of Kentucky. It certainly helps that the nearby Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL have become one of the league's most successful teams, which will likely draw plenty of betting interest using these great Kentucky promo codes.

Kentucky doesn't have any professional teams within its borders, but that won't mean much when it comes to the NFL on the top PayPal betting sites. Of course, the collegiate teams could very well keep things interesting (in terms of the handle numbers), but football has become America's new favorite pastime – even in a state that doesn't have its own professional team.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.