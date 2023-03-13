March Madness Betting Futures: Picks To Win National Title After Selection Sunday

The 2023 edition of Selection Sunday has come and passed, and the March Madness Tournament bracket has been unveiled. The great part is that now that we know the 68 teams filling out the bracket, the best sportsbooks are offering competitive odds on what team will win the Big Dance.

Read on to get the best sportsbook promo codes being offered on the best sports betting sites, and also which March Madness betting futures are the best picks to win the national title after Selection Sunday.

Where Can I Bet On March Madness Betting Futures?

You can find March Madness betting odds at all of the best sports betting apps. If sports betting is legal in your state, then there is a good chance that you can bet on one of the most exciting sports events on the betting calendar. However, be mindful that college sports betting regulations differ by state.

For example, now that Massachusetts sportsbooks launched online sports betting on March 10, you can bet on March Madness betting futures using Massachusetts betting promos. When it comes to college basketball betting in Massachusetts, you normally can not bet on in-state programs. But there is a twist. You can bet on these in-state schools when they are involved in a tournament like March Madness.

On the other hand, if you are located in a state like Colorado, you can bet on the Big Dance, but you can not bet on CBB player props.

Be sure to educate yourself on your state's betting laws before you place your wagers.

How Can I Bet On March Madness Betting Futures?

Betting on March Madness betting futures is easy. To start, you need to sign up for a new sports betting app. The best part is that when you register for a new sportsbook, new users get a generous welcome bonus when they sign up with one of the best March Madness betting promos organized on this page.

Find the betting promotion you want to sign up for, like the $1,000 first bet offer you get with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and click through the corresponding link. Doing so will take you to the sportsbook's registration portal where you will be required to fill in some of your basic identifying information. This info includes your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You'll also need to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your new account.

The next step will direct you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if one is needed to activate your bonus. When you're through, make your qualifying first-time deposit to get your bonus. Some of these offers may also require you to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus as well.

Once you complete the sign-up process, enjoy your bonus and use it to bet on March Madness betting futures today.

The Best March Madness Betting Picks To Win The National Title

There is a reason why the Houston Cougars are the best March Madness bet at BetMGM at +550 odds. They have made deep runs within the tournament in the past two seasons. The Cougars also have one of the best defenses in the game. If you like the Cougars to make a run and win it all, then it would also be wise for you to take them to make the Final Four at +140 odds as well.

The Cougars went 31-3 in the regular season and 17-1 in the ACC. Marcus Sasser's (groin) injury status certainly plays a role since he was named the ACC player of the year, but if he is good to go, Houston will be a tough out.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.