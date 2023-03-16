Massachusetts Betting Sites Are Now Live - Redeem These Welcome Offers Now

There is no better time than now to register with the best Massachusetts sports betting promos to get your hands on thousands in bonuses to use on launch day. The top Massachusetts sportsbooks went live with their Massachusetts betting apps today, and you still have time to sign up and redeem these welcome offers now.

With these Massachusetts betting sites now live, these are the top welcome bonuses to redeem today.

Best Massachusetts Betting Sites And Welcome Offers To Redeem Now

You can qualify for the following welcome offers on the best Massachusetts betting sites as long as you are a new customer who is at least 21 years old and physically present in Massachusetts when you sign up and verify your new account today.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When new users register today with the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ROTOBONUS, they get a first bet offer, worth up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: The Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code ROTO1BET gives new users a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,500.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Using the WynnBET promo code gives new users a $100 bet credit when they bet $100.

DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code: DraftKings Massachusetts promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets instantly when they place a $5 first bet.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code provides new users with a bet-and-get offer. When you bet $5, you get $200 in bonus bets, after your first bet settles.

Click through the link for the sportsbook you want to sign up for to get started with these Massachusetts welcome offers now.

How Do I Redeem Massachusetts Betting Sites Welcome Offers Now?

It only takes a few simple actions to redeem Massachusetts betting sites welcome offers to get your hands on thousands in bonus bets. These steps are outlined below.

To get started, click through the sign-up link located next to the welcome offer you want to take advantage. This will redirect you to the affiliated Massachusetts sportsbook's registration page for new users to sign up.

Upon registering, enter your basic sign-up information to verify your identity and current location. This information includes your name, physical address, email, and phone number. The last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB are also needed to verify your new account immediately and to get your bonus today.

Once your new account is created and verified, make a qualifying initial minimum deposit to activate the promotion. Make a qualifying first bet and the welcome offer bonus is all yours.

Redeem These Welcome Offers Now From Top Massachusetts Betting Sites

Massachusetts mobile sports betting launched today -- Friday, March 10, 2023 -- at 10 a.m. EST. With launch day here, the best way to get ahead of the game is to redeem these welcome offers from the top Massachusetts betting sites.

If you're ready to sign up with the best Massachusetts betting promos to secure generous welcome offers, click through the links on this page and follow the steps noted above. Once you complete the steps, start betting with the thousands in bonus bets available for you today.

