Massachusetts Online Sports Betting Is Live: The 5 Best Sportsbooks To Sign Up For

With Massachusetts online sports betting finally live, there are many different sportsbooks that anyone at least 21 years old and in the state of Massachusetts can sign up for. However, with so much information to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming to jump straight into sports betting.

That is why we have done the heavy lifting for you. Our experts at RotoWire have organized the five best Massachusetts sportsbooks to sign up for below. These online sports betting sites are safe, fun, and they all have fantastic Massachusetts betting promos that you can claim when you sign up today.

5 Best MA Sportsbooks To Sign Up For

We have organized the five best Massachusetts betting apps for you to sign up for below. Since Massachusetts online sports betting is live, you can sign up for as many of these sportsbooks as you would like and begin placing wagers today.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim $1,000 in bonus bets to use today.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: MA sports bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET are given a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,500.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Place $100 in wagers within the first seven days to receive a $100 bet credit, thanks to the WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code offer.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Click the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code link to claim a special welcome bonus that gives you bet credits to use.

​​

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets thanks to the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer.

Sign Up For Massachusetts Online Sports Betting Apps

Above, you see all of the best Massachusetts online sports betting apps and sportsbooks that you can sign up for. There are many great, limited time welcome bonuses that MA sports bettors are able to claim today. Take the following steps to create your new accounts and redeem the welcome promotions.

To start, click the link to the Massachusetts online sports betting site you are most interested in signing up for. This will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page where you will provide basic information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the promo, then repeat the steps for the other sportsbooks.

How To Bet On The Boston Bruins In Massachusetts

After the season they have had to this point, many MA sports fans will want to know how they can bet on the Boston Bruins in Massachusetts.

All of the MA sportsbooks we showcased for you above offer a variety of different ways for you to bet on the Bruins. You can also use the betting offers to bet on Boston. For example, you can bet $5 on the Bruins Stanley Cup odds to receive $200 in bonus bets, thanks to the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer.

There are many great promotions above. Claim them all and score a profit betting on the Bruins in Massachusetts.

This article is part of our Massachusetts Betting News series.