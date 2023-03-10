Massachusetts Sports Betting Apps Are Live: Claim Thousands In Bonuses

Legal online sports betting goes live in Massachusetts today, March 10, at 10 a.m. EST. That means Massachusetts betting apps are now available to download.

The list of Massachusetts sportsbooks launching includes BetMGM Massachusetts, Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts, WynnBET Massachusetts, FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts, DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts, and Barstool Sportsbook Massachusetts -- all of which are offering generous Massachusetts sports betting promos.

What Are The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Apps That Are Live?

The best Massachusetts sports betting apps that are live are BetMGM MA, Caesars Sportsbook MA, WynnBET MA, FanDuel Sportsbook MA, DraftKings Sportsbook MA, and Barstool Sportsbook MA.

What Are The Best Massachusetts Betting Offers?

The BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ROTOBONUS gives new users a first bet offer, up to $1,000. Simply register for a new account, and if your first bet loses, you'll be reimbursed in bonus bets matching the full amount of your initial wager.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code ROTO1BET for a $1,500 first bet on Caesars. This is the largest Massachusetts sports betting promo available.

The WynnBET Massachusetts promo code nets the same offer as the national WynnBET promo code. It gives new users access to a Bet $100, Get $100 in Bet Credits offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Massachusetts also has a great bet-and-get offer. The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets after they place a $5 first bet. These bonus bets are credited as eight $25 bet credits.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code is a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts pays out the bonus bets once your $5 first bet settles. They can be broken down into smaller wagers as you deem fit, something that makes this offer stand out from the rest.

When Will Legal Online Sports Betting Launch In Massachusetts?

Today is the day legal online sports betting launches in Massachusetts. On March 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST, you can start placing wagers on all Massachusetts online sportsbooks.

You can place your first bet on the mobile sportsbooks featured above on any available sports betting market with any bet type you can find. Try NBA player props on the Celtics, Stanley Cup odds for the Bruins, or Patriots Super Bowl odds for next season.

This article is part of our Massachusetts Betting News series.