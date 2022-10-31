Monday Night Football Betting Promos - Get These Welcome Offers for MNF Tonight

Week 8's Monday Night Football game brings us an intrastate rivalry, as the Cleveland Browns will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals in the battle for Ohio. Houses are going to be divided and as if there isn't already enough skin in the game, you can get even more with the best Monday Night Football betting promos.

Speaking of the promos, the opportunities across a variety of the best sportsbooks award new users with risk-free bets, free bet credits, and more. See below for the five best Monday Night Football betting promos.

As alluded to above, there are five different Monday Night Football betting promos that are worth signing up for. They are listed below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New Caesars Sportsbook users that sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL can get an initial bet on Caesars of up to $1,250. On top of that, they will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits toward their newly created account.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New BetMGM users can sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If the initial wager settles as a loss, free bet credits will be issued in the amount of the initial wager's stake amount.

WynnBET Promo Code: WynnBET is offering a variety of appealing welcome bonuses, specific to where you are located, by using the WynnBET Promo Code. If you are located in CO, MI, or NJ, you can use XROTO for a bet $100, get $100 offer. If you are located in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, or VA, you can use XROTOWIRE for a bet $20, get $200 welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: As a new user of DraftKings Sportsbook, you are eligible to receive $200 in free bets by using the DraftKings Promo Code. To qualify, you must place an initial wager of $5 or more on an NFL moneyline wager. If the wager settles as a win, $200 in free bets will be issued.

FanDuel Promo Code: With the FanDuel Promo Code, new users can get a No Sweat First Bet of up to $1,000 on their initial wager. If the initial wager settles as a loss, FanDuel Sportsbook will reimburse you in the form of free bet credits equal to your initial stake amount, up to $1,000.

How Do I Sign Up For Monday Night Football Betting Promos?

All five of the offers laid out above should only take a few minutes to redeem. To begin, click on the links associated with each offer to be redirected to the registration pages. From there, follow the below steps.

Fill out your basic identifying information so that the sportsbook can verify your identity

Enter the promo code, if applicable

Make an initial deposit that abides by any minimum deposit guidelines

Place an initial wager that abides by any first-bet guidelines

Be sure to read the fine print on all of these promotions, as there may be additional steps needed to complete eligibility for the welcome offers.

Despite the Bengals losing Ja'Marr Chase, the combination of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd with Joe Burrow makes up one of the most electric passing attacks in football, squaring off with arguably the best running back in the NFL in Nick Chubb. With so many electric players on the field, taking advantage of the Monday Night Football betting promos by betting on NFL player props can make the game even more exciting.

If you happen to live in Ohio or Maryland, you'll be ready to get in on the NFL betting action soon enough. Multiple sportsbooks are offering pre-live promotions that you can redeem now ahead of launch. Use the Maryland betting promos to get your pre-live offers in Maryland, or look through the best offers available in Ohio with the best Ohio betting promos.

As long as you meet the respective requirements for each sportsbook's offer, you can choose any of NFL picks that make sense when looking at your preferred Monday Night Football betting promos.

