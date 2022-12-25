The NBA Christmas Day games have become one of the most popular traditions in sports. Basketball fans around the world tune in for six great holiday games, and hopefully make a bit of money NBA betting as well.

In order to help you get started betting this holiday weekend, we've organized the top NBA betting sportsbook promo codes for Christmas Day. Sign up with the NBA betting offers and promos for Christmas Day below to claim great welcome bonuses from the top NBA betting sites.

Claim NBA Betting Offers And Promos For Christmas Day Games

We've listed the best NBA betting offers and promos for Christmas Day for you to explore below. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal sports betting state, you are eligible to sign up for all of the NBA sportsbook offers below.

To begin, click the promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This takes you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide basic personal information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code into the corresponding field and make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete your registration and activate the welcome promotion.

Then make your first bet on your favorite NBA Christmas Day game and reap the benefits of the best NBA betting offers and promos around.

Best NBA Betting Offers And Promos For Christmas Day

We've laid out the top NBA betting offers and promos for Christmas Day below. By using the steps above, you can sign up and claim all of these offers ahead of the NBA games on Christmas Day.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, to use on NBA Christmas Day games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to receive a first NBA bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also be rewarded with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you register a new Caesars Sportsbook account.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code link below and bet $5 on any NBA team to win their Christmas Day contest. If your bet wins, you will get your winnings along with $150 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code link below gives new customers a No Sweat First Bet, up to $2,500, to use on NBA Christmas Day picks. Simply pick your favorite Christmas Day NBA game and sign up via the link below.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $50 NBA Christmas Day wager. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you get $100 in free bets after you place a $100 first bet at WynnBET.

Bet On NBA Christmas Day Games With NBA Betting Offers

With six games on the NBA Christmas Day schedule, we have a day packed with great basketball to watch. Of course, this also means we will have many opportunities to bet on games. By signing up with the NBA betting offers above, you have access to thousands of dollars in bonus funds.

You can claim a risk-free bet to use on any game or bet type by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or by using the FanDuel Promo Code link on this page. This means you can bet on Luka Doncic's point total against the Lakers or the Milwaukee Bucks to beat the Boston Celtics -- and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake amount back in the form of free bets credits.

With the DraftKings Promo Code offer, you can bet $5 on any of the NBA Christmas Day games and get $150 in free bets, if your $5 bet wins. With all of these NBA Christmas Day promotions to choose from, simply sign up with the one that works best for you. Merry Christmas!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.