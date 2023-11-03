The NBA is adding a new flair to the basketball calendar with the introduction of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. So what is the NBA In-Season tournament, and how do you bet on it?

Below, we'll discuss the NBA In-Season Tournament betting odds, predictions, and format, as well as how to bet on odds for the first tournament.

NBA In-Season Tournament: How It Works

So, here's how this new tournament is designed. All 30 NBA teams will take part in the inaugural In-Season Tournament, starting Friday, Nov. 3, and ending with the Championship on Saturday, Dec. 9. The tournament begins with group play, consisting of six groups of five teams, which have already been drawn at random. From Nov 3-28, each team will play four designated Group Play games on "Tournament Nights," with each team playing one game against the other four teams in their group.

At the conclusion of the group stage, eight teams will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The eight teams will be the six group winners and two wild cards. The Knockout Rounds will be single-elimination games.

All games from the In-Season Tournament also count towards the regular-season standings, except for the Championship game.

NBA In-Season Tournament: Odds And Best Bets

Currently, the best odds to win the NBA In-Season Tournament are shared jointly between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics at +900 odds. Not surprising – the two eastern conference powerhouses are both star-studded, with the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Behind the Bucks and the Celtics, the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors are lining up to make a run at the first In-Season Tournament as well.

NBA In-Season Tournament: How To Bet

You can bet on the NBA odds for the first NBA In-Season Tournament on the best sports betting apps by signing up with the top sportsbook promo codes. Register with top sports betting sites like BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and many more, to claim generous welcome offers to start betting today.

