NFL Player Props: Bet These 5 Props In Week 14

Predicting which NFL team is going to win has been more unpredictable this season than we have seen in some time. This level of parity has some sports bettors playing more NFL player props than in previous season, as it gives them the excitement of betting on the game without picking a winner.

Below, we have five NFL player props to bet for NFL Week 14. We also have organized the best sports betting promos for you to claim and redeem on prop bets this weekend.

Sign Up For Offers For Week 14 NFL Player Props

We have five NFL player props for you to place for Week 14. But first, we should discuss how you can sign up for the best sports betting sites and claim exciting welcome bonus for you to use on your NFL betting this weekend.

To start, click the promo code link below for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This takes you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up, then repeat the process for all of the sportsbooks you wish to sign up for.

Bet These 5 NFL Player Props In Week 14

Now that you know how to sign up and claim NFL betting offers this weekend, let's talk about the NFL player props in Week 14 that you should be using these promotional bets on. Here are five NFL player props to place right now. At the time of writing, only touchdown props are available.

T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD (+190) — Hockenson returns to Detroit this weekend to face the team that traded him weeks ago. Look for him to find the end zone for the second time as a Viking.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime TD (+105) — On the other side of the highest projected total of the week, the Lions will put up points. St. Brown has scored in four of his six home games this season, and he should do it again this week.

Ezekiel Elliott Anytime TD (-145) — The Houston Texans are tied for the most running back rushing touchdowns allowed this season, at 14. Look for Elliott to run at least one short yardage score here.

Titans First TD Scorer: Derrick Henry (+175) — Henry hasn't scored in a couple of weeks and he has scored five touchdowns in his past two matchups against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Look for him to have a nice day.

Christian Kirk Anytime TD (+130) — Kirk leads the Jaguars in receiving scores this season, with seven. The Titans have surrendered the most receiving touchdowns to wide receivers in the league (17).

Welcome Bonuses To Claim For NFL Player Props

These are the top welcome bonuses for you to claim for NFL Week 14. These betting offers help to increase your chance to profit off of NFL player props this weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on Week 14 NFL player props.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL are given a first NFL player prop bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on NFL player props. This works the same as a risk-free bet.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any team to win this weekend and receive $150 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.