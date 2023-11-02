Thursday Night Football will bring with it an interesting matchup between the Steelers and the Titans. It looks like the Will Levis era has arrived in Tennessee, at least for one more week. The rookie quarterback had a monster first career start, throwing for four touchdown passes. Can he continue his success against Mike Tomlin's Steelers?

Let's get to the picks.

Steelers vs Titans Player Props: Will Levis UNDER 204.5 Passing Yards

In his pro debut, the four touchdowns were wildly impressive, but Levis did only throw for 238 passing yards. Now, the rookie quarterback makes his first road start, on a short week, in the cold, against the Steelers. It's fair to expect that Levis will have a more conservative output in his second career game.

Steelers vs Titans Player Props: Derrick Henry OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards

Derrick Henry gets better as the weather gets worse. Henry has gone over on his rushing yards prop in four out of six games this year, and all four of those outings went for at least 80 rushing yards. This game feels like the type of performance that will see Henry get the ball early and often.

Steelers vs Titans Best Bets: UNDER 37

The Steelers like to go under. Over the last two years, there have been 16 games involving the Steelers where the total is set at 42 or less. Oddsmakers seem to like the Steelers to be involved in low-scoring affairs. This year, the under has hit in six of the Steelers seven games. Unders across the league at 37 or below are 21-6-1 over the last four years. When you add the Titans into the mix, these two teams have combined to go 11-3 to the unders this season. So, yes, it's safe to assume that this will be a low-scoring matchup in primetime in the cold weather.

