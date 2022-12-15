Thursday Night Football Betting Promos: NFL Betting Offers For 49ers vs Seahawks

To kick off Week 15 of the NFL season, we have an NFC West divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. This game could end up being the deciding factor in the divisional race, making this a must-watch game on Thursday night.

Let's take a look at the best NFL betting promos for 49ers vs. Seahawks tonight. You are able to claim all of these Thursday Night Football betting promos to help you score a profit tonight.

NFL Betting Offers For 49ers vs Seahawks This Week

We have organized the top NFL betting offers and Thursday Night Football betting promos for you to claim and enjoy in NFL Week 15. As long as you are at least 21 years old, you are welcome to sign up for as many of these sportsbooks as you would like.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on Thursday Night Football picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first NFL bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. When you sign up today, you also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on 49ers vs. Seahawks picks. This promotion works the exact same as a typical risk-free bet.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 on either team to win in 49ers vs. Seahawks. You will receive $150 in free bets if your bet hits.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer this weekend is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, VA, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $50 wager.

Claim Thursday Night Football Betting Promos

We took the time to organize the top Thursday Night Football betting promos for you above. As long as you are 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up to claim as many of these offers for 49ers vs. Seahawks tonight.

To claim a welcome promotion, begin by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up, then repeat the process for all of the sportsbooks you are interested in for Thursday Night Football.

Bet On 49ers vs Seahawks With Thursday Night Football Betting Promos

Coming into Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers lead the NFC West with a 9-4 record, while the Seattle Seahawks sit on the playoff bubble at 7-6. With a win, the 49ers would all but lock up the division, and it could give the Seahawks a more difficult road to make the playoff.

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 on the winner of this game. If you are correct, you will receive a bonus $150 in free bets. We believe the best bet for this will be the Niners at -180 in the NFL odds.

You can also claim risk-free bets to use on many different types of 49ers vs. Seahawks bet types. These offers can be claimed through the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or FanDuel Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.