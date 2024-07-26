UFC 304 Betting Promos, Sites & Apps: How to Claim $4,500+ in Bonus Bets

MMA fans can get ready for UFC 304 by claiming a few of the best UFC 304 betting promos and bonuses to get thousands in bonus bets available on some of the top online sportsbooks in the marketplace.

To get started, click on any preferred "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up for a new online sportsbook account to take advantage of these generous sportsbook promos today.

Explore betting markets on several of the best sports betting apps in the country and qualify for up to $4,950 in bonus bet credits for Saturday's UFC 304 Main Card live from Manchester, England.

Best UFC 304 Betting Promos & Offers

UFC Betting Sites UFC Betting Promos UFC Welcome Bonus Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Click Here Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Win $200 In Bonus Bets Bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net Hard Rock Bet Click Here $100 First Bet Replay

Any individual physically present in a legal sports betting state who is at least 21 years old and a newly registered customer can claim some of the best UFC 304 betting promos and welcome offers ahead of Saturday's main card.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New customers qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if they lose their first bet with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. If your wager of $50 or more loses, you'll receive five bonus bets, while you'll get one bonus bet on a first loss of $49 or less.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: UFC bettors can get a matching bonus bet, up to $1,000, if their first bet settles as a loss with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: UFC fans can get up to $100 per day in bonus bets over the first ten days to match their initial wager of the day. That's a total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets if they use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code when signing up on the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code: Signing up with the DraftKings promo code qualifies players for a Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: UFC bettors can sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets if their qualifying cash wager of $5 or more settles as a win.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: New bet365 customers can opt for one of two welcome offers, claiming up to a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or selecting the alternative Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets promo after registering with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: The No Regret First Bet from the Hard Rock Bet promo code allows you to wager on UFC 304 fights to get up to $100 in bonus bets back if a qualifying cash wager loses.

How to Sign Up with UFC Betting Apps & Sites

Sports bettors can follow these steps to learn how to sign up with the top UFC betting apps and sites to qualify for thousands in bonus bet credits on a few of the top sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

Click on any preferred "BET NOW" sign-up link on this review. Enter your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on an online sportsbook's new customer sign-up portal. Physically enter any promo code text (ROTOBONUS, ROTO1000, ROTOWIRE) into the corresponding bonus code field to successfully claim a welcome offer. Make a first-time deposit, ranging between $5 and $10, depending on the terms and conditions of the selected online sportsbook. Place a qualifying cash wager, anywhere from $5, up to $1,500, on any of these top-tier sportsbooks that accept credit cards.

Bet on UFC 304 Odds with Top-Rated Promo Codes

Players can bet on UFC odds with the best UFC 304 betting promos and bonuses after qualifying for these top UFC betting promos in legal sports betting states today.

The main event is a welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, with oddsmakers favoring Edwards at -265 moneyline odds. Both fighters only have three losses on their resumé, but don't forget to explore other prop markets, such as Method of Victory, Round props, and Time props. Crowd favorite Paddy Pimblett takes on Bobby Green as a slight underdog at -104 moneyline odds in the lightweight division.

Register a new account at any of these top-tier online sportsbooks and place a qualifying cash wager on any preferred UFC 304 event to get $4,500+ in bonus bets by claiming these exceptional UFC 304 betting promos and welcome offers today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.