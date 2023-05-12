What States Will Have Legal Online Casinos Next?

The sports betting scene has exploded in the United States since 2018, with 33 states and the District of Columbia all legalizing it. Many states saw how successful places like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and many others were – and how it brought more money to each of these states to fix roads, schools, and various other areas of need.

However, online poker and casino legislation is something that needs to catch up. But now that sports betting has become so popular, and many of the operators already offer online poker and casino games in some states, there's an optimistic outlook for the first time in a while about the growth of the best online casino sites.

The Current Landscape Of Legal Online Casinos

There are only six states that allow online casino games: Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In terms of online poker being allowed, all six of the aforementioned states have legalized it while Nevada is also on that list. It should also be noted that online poker sites have not yet launched in Connecticut and West Virginia.

Sports betting has always been an easier sell for the public and lawmakers, whereas online poker and casinos draw a big reason for concern. There is a large fear that it could hurt the business of their retail casino locations, which are often placed in less-populated areas. If online poker and casino become available to people who can play straight from their homes, what incentive will they have to get in their cars and make the voyage to the casino?

The top betting sites offer generous sportsbook promo codes to welcome new users, both to the betting side and to the online casino side of wagering.

Which States Have An Optimistic Outlook For Legal Online Casinos?

Indiana is the most likely state to legalize online poker and casino games this year after a valiant effort was put forth in 2022. However, an investigation into illegal campaign donations put that legislation on the back burner. Time is also an issue for Indiana, considering its legislative session only runs from January 10 to April 29. The Hoosier State does have an enthusiastic leader in Sen. John Ford, who js also the new President of the National Council of Legislators from Gambling States (NCLGS) and has made no mistake that he wants online gambling here.

There are four other states that could potentially move the needle soon with the top sports betting sites: Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, and New York.

Of course, New York is the one state everyone will pay the most attention to. The Empire State made a major move by finally getting sports betting legalized, but there are still some hurdles to climb with Sen. Joseph Addabbo (who is no fan of gambling) and the commercial/tribal casino already in place.

Iowa was actually one of the first states to introduce legalizing online poker, and even legalized sports betting already. There wasn't much pushback on the sports betting end, so the hope is that the same can happen with online poker and casino games.

Kentucky and Mississippi both have similar issues, in that retail locations will feel their business will be threatened. Both states have been welcoming to sports betting, and gambling in general, so it could take some schmoozing at the highest levels.

Looking Ahead For Legal Online Casinos

The relationship between retail locations and online gaming seems like it will always be a tough hurdle to overcome. And understandably so, considering the retail locations will take a big hit to their business. In the long run, there could certainly be some headway made, but it will take a lot of compromise on both sides.

Perhaps, they could all look at the states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which seem to have perfected the balance between retail locations and online sites. Whatever they are doing, it is certainly working.