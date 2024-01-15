When Is The Bills vs Steelers Wild Card Game?

Due to the inclement weather in Buffalo, NY, a lot of people are wondering when the Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Playoff Wild Card Game is going to be played. New York Governor Kathy Hochul had been in contact with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday in terms of making preparations, and after careful consideration, both sides deemed that the weather was too dangerous considering there was a full travel ban in Erie County.

The Bills-Steelers game was initially supposed to be played on Sunday at 1 pm EST. However, accumulating amounts of snow in the Buffalo area forced the game to be rescheduled. In all actuality, it wasn't the game that would have been affected that much, rather the safety of the fans traveling to the game was the biggest concern. To prepare for the game, the Bills even paid people $20 per hour to shovel the snow at the stadium.

In this article, you will find everything you need to know about when the Bills vs Steelers game will be played.

When Will The Bills vs Steelers Wild Card Game Be Played?

The Bills vs Steelers Wild Card Game will be played on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 4:30 pm EST at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. As mentioned, the game was initially supposed to kick off Sunday, but the weather had other ideas. Over the weekend, the Buffalo area saw about 1-3 feet of snow and had wind gusts up to 65 mph. On Sunday alone, over 20 inches of snow was expected, and another eight inches of snow is on the way for Monday.

The last time an NFL Playoff game was rescheduled was back in 2016, when the Kansas City Chiefs had to move their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1:05 pm EST to 8:20 pm EST. This now sets up a Monday doubleheader of games, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 pm EST.

Bills vs Steelers NFL Wild Card Round Matchup

The Bills come into this matchup as 10-point favorites with the total currently sitting at 37 points – the moneylines for each team have the Steelers at +400 while the Bills are at -545 on the NFL odds. These two teams didn't face each other during the regular season, but they did play in 2022, with the Bills dominating in a 38-3 win.

Best Sportsbooks To Use For The Bills vs Steelers Wild Card Game

Below, you will find a list of the best sportsbooks to use for the Bills vs Steelers Wild Card game. Check out the best sportsbook promo codes from each of these top online sportsbooks.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOROBONUS: Get started with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to receive $158 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $5+.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Claim a $1,000 first-bet welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 to get a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if your first wager loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game parlay wager, when you place your first wager of $5.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Sign up with the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO to get $150 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $10.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets if you place a $5 first-time moneyline wager that wins.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.