Tuesday's World Cup betting slate features a few juicy matchups, but sports bettors in the United States will have all eyes on USA vs. Iran.

In a must-win match for the United States, there is no better way to support your country's side than by betting on them with one of the World Cup betting promos and offers that will be discussed below.

World Cup Betting Promos And Offers For Today's Matches

To qualify for any of the following World Cup betting promos and offers for Today's matches, you must be at least 21 years old, a new user of the sports betting app corresponding with the offer you want to sign up for, and physically located in a state where the affiliated platform is legal to operate.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will get their first bet, on Caesars, for up to $1,250. In addition, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits as part of this generous welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users will get a $1,000 risk-free bet, which means your first bet will be covered by BetMGM for up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: When you sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO, new users in CO, MI, and NJ will get $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when they bet $100. However, when you use the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE, new users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and NY will get $200 in free bets when they bet $20.

DraftKings Promo Code: When you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, new users will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when they bet $5 on a pre-game NFL moneyline and it settles as a winning wager. You can then take your $200 in free bets and use them to bet on the World Cup.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code will provide new users with a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 that they can use on any open sports betting market offered at FanDuel with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including World Cup betting markets.

Sign Up For World Cup Betting Promos And Offers For Today's Matches

If you are ready to sign up for the World Cup betting promos and offers to bet on today's matches, including USA vs. Iran, follow these simple steps now.

Click through the link located next to the offer you want to sign up for.

When you do this, you will be redirected to the sportsbook's new user registration page where you must enter your basic identifying information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

If the offer you want to sign up for prompts you to enter a bonus code or a promo code, enter it now to activate the offer.

If the offer you want to sign up for requires you to make a qualifying minimum deposit to get your bonus, be sure to do so now.

Finally, if the offer you want to sign up for requires you to make a qualifying first bet to bet your bonus, make your initial wager now.

Keep in mind that it would be in your best interest to read through the terms and conditions of each offer you want to sign up for now. Doing so will help you avoid any future misunderstandings correlating with how any of these offers work.

The Best World Cup Betting Promos And Offers For Today's Matches

When it comes to betting on today's World Cup matches, especially the USA vs. Iran, the best way to do so is by taking advantage of the best World Cup betting promos and offers discussed on this page.

This is because the World Cup has been unpredictable so far, which means it is a difficult market to handicap, and using these offers is a great way to protect your bankroll while still backing team USA in a must-win matchup.

For example, if you use the $1,000 risk-free bet that you get when you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on USA vs. Iran betting markets and your initial wager settles as a loss, you will get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.