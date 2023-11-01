World Series Game 5 Odds: Diamondbacks vs Rangers Picks

The World Series could potentially come to an end tonight, as the Texas Rangers look to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. Zac Gallen will take the hill for the Diamondbacks to try and stave off elimination, as Texas puts Nathan Eovaldi on the bump to try and clinch their first ever World Series title.

World Series Game 5 Odds: Rangers First Five Moneyline (-110 BetMGM)

Gallen was a great pitcher for the Diamondbacks this season. In the regular season, he spun a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts. His 210 innings pitched this year was a career high by 34 innings.

Perhaps the fatigue is catching up to him – Gallen had a 3.18 ERA in his first two postseason starts, but that number has ballooned to a 6.75 over his last three times taking the hill. The Rangers offense is potent top to bottom, and I expect them to jump on Gallen early.

World Series Game 5 Odds: OVER 8.5 runs (-110 Caesars Sportsbook)

Potential elimination games can be wild. We have no idea what to expect from the pitchers for either team or what potential starter could make an appearance out of the bullpen. That said, one thing remains constant about the Texas Rangers – their games go over. A lot.

Matchups including the Rangers have gone over in eight of their last 10 games, including three out of their four matchups with the Diamondbacks. A team has scored at least six runs in three out of the four matchups in this World Series. We know what the Rangers offense is capable of – they averaged the third-most runs per game in the MLB this year – but their pitcher isn't perfect either. Eovaldi has given up 10 runs in his last 17 innings pitched.

World Series Game 5 Odds: ARI Total Team Bases Stolen OVER 0.5 (-188 Caesars Sportsbook)

While the Texas Rangers only have one stolen base in this World Series, the Diamondbacks have amassed five of them through four games. That shouldn't be a surprise – the Diamondbacks have plenty of speed, and averaged 1.05 stolen bases per game (2nd) on 1.22 stolen bases attempts per game (4th) during the regular season.

If Arizona is going to stay alive, they aren't going to be able to play conservative. I'll even call my shot if you want to bet MLB player props – it's going to be Corbin Carroll, who has yet to log a stolen base this World Series, trying to give his team a jolt in tonight's game. Carroll, who logged 54 stolen bases in the regular season, should have the green light tonight, especially if they're down early.

