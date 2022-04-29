DFS NASCAR: DuraMAX Drydene 400

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

DuraMAX Drydene 400

Location: Dover, Del.

Course: Dover Motor Speedway

Format: 1.0-mile oval

Laps: 400

Race Preview

Ross Chastain snuck through for his second win of the season last week at Talladega Superspeedway, becoming the second driver in as many races to lead just the final lap and win after Kyle Busch did the same at Bristol. Chastain's victory leaves half of the playoff spots still available for nonwinners so far this season. However, the way this season has been going, drivers and teams are already feeling the pressure to win as they watch those spots slowly disappear. Tyler Reddick is one of those drivers who has been on the cusp of winning multiple times this season only to remain winless. He and Christopher Bell straddle the playoff cut line and will be hoping to get their victories sooner rather than later to assure themselves a spot in the championship battle. They get their next chance Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway where Alex Bowman made the turn into Victory Lane last season.

Key Stats at Dover International Speedway

Number of races: 103

Winners from pole: 13

Winners from top-5 starters: 58

Winners from top-10 starters: 78

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 5

Fastest race: 135.734 mph

Previous 10 Dover Winners

2021 - Alex Bowman

2020 II - Kevin Harvick

2020 I - Denny Hamlin

2019 fall - Kyle Larson

2019 spring - Martin Truex Jr.

2018 fall - Chase Elliott

2018 spring - Kevin Harvick

2017 fall - Kyle Busch

2017 spring - Jimmie Johnson

2016 fall - Martin Truex Jr.

Dover's demanding 1.0-mile high-banked oval is paved in concrete and is on machinery. The circuit's long straights and tight turns are a lot like a larger Bristol. It can be hard on brakes and very hard on tires. Track position typically plays a heavy role in the finishing order, and fantasy players will want to center their selections among the top qualifiers. Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman bucked the trends in the last two races by winning from starting spots outside of the top 15 for the first time since Tony Stewart in 2013. Dover requires drivers to get into a rhythm early, again like Bristol, and stage breaks will be times at which teams may try to gamble to gain track position if they fall behind early. Avoiding mistakes on pit road and being able to maintain track position, even through restarts, will be contributing factors for drivers to be in the mix to fight for the win at the finish.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $11,800

Chase Elliott - $11,300

William Byron - $11,000

Alex Bowman - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,800

Denny Hamlin - $9,500

Kevin Harvick - $9,300

Kyle Busch - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Reddick - $8,800

Ross Chastain - $8,600

Chase Briscoe - $8,300

Christopher Bell - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Austin Dillon - $7,600

Kurt Busch - $7,500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $7,000

AJ Allmendinger - $6,200

MY PICKS THIS WEEK

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

William Byron - $11,000

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,800

Chase Briscoe - $8,300

Kurt Busch - $7,500

Erik Jones - $6,800

Aric Almirola - $6,600

Many signs, including speed last week at Talladega, point to the Hendrick Motorsports drivers being the ones to beat this week at Dover. The question for fantasy players is which one (s) to choose. In the safer-risk lineup I'm going with William Byron (DK $11,000, FD $13,000). He was the first to win multiple races this season, hasn't finished lower than 18th since California and has back to back finishes of fourth at this circuit. Martin Truex Jr. (DK $9,800, FD $11,500) is another logical choice. He has three Dover wins to his credit and led laps in four of the last five races at the track. He was fifth last week at Talladega, which was his second top-five in the last four races. Chase Briscoe (DK $8,300, FD $8,500) has been consistently competitive this season. His first series win came earlier this season on another 1.0-mile oval at Phoenix. Kurt Busch (DK $7,500, FD $7,000) won at Dover in 2011. He also finished 13th or better in four of the last five races at the track, which makes him a reliable top-15 option for the middle positions in most rosters. After Erik Jones (DK $6,800, FD $5,000) nearly won last week, it might also be good for fantasy players to bet on him maintaining some of that momentum. He finished 22nd in last year's race but is inching toward the playoff positions in the standings with four top-15 finishes in the last six races. Aric Almirola (DK $6,600, FD $5,000) also looks like a good bargain for fantasy players this week. He led 22 laps and finished seventh at Dover in the second race at the track in 2020 before crashing out of last year's race.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Chase Elliott - $11,300

Tyler Reddick - $8,800

Ross Chastain - $8,600

Christopher Bell - $8,100

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $7,000

AJ Allmendinger - $6,200

Another top Hendrick option this week is Chase Elliott (DK $11,300, FD $13,500). He is the only driver still winless this season in the organization but is showing the speed to get it done. Elliott won at Dover in 2018 and has been a regular face in the top five there, too. He has eight top-fives from 11 starts at the track, making him a top choice this week. Reddick (DK $8,800, FD $8,800) is another winless driver who most are expecting to visit Victory Lane soon. He narrowly missed his first win at Bristol two weeks ago and got his first Dover top-10 last season. Last week's winner, Chastain (DK $8,600, FD $9,000) is on a hot streak. He has a full dose of momentum heading into Dover this week. His best Dover finish came last season, a 15th-place finish after he started 19th. Christopher Bell (DK $8,100, FD $8,000) is also in search of a 2022 victory. He qualified on pole last week at Talladega but left with a 22nd-place finish. Despite last week's disappointment, he scored three top-10s in the last five races and is capable of much more than his past Dover results would suggest. Dover has been a good venue for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $7,000, FD $5,800) at times. He has three top-10s from 18 career starts , the most recent being a 10th-place finish in 2020. Finishing off the selections is AJ Allmendinger (DK $6,200, FD $3,500) who will do double duty this weekend in both Xfinity and Cup Series races. He has three top-10s at the track in Cup competition and finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race at the track last season. Saturday's seat time could give him an advantage Sunday, too.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.