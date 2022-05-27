DFS NASCAR Trucks: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.
North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Location: Concord, N.C.
Course: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval
Laps: 134
Race Preview
Stewart Friesen led 60 laps a week ago at Texas to add his name to the 2022 winner's list and join those with one foot firmly in the playoff field. John Hunter Nemechek's sixth-place finish in that race put him at the top of the points heading into this week's Memorial Day weekend visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway. Nemechek is the defending race winner this week, having led 71 laps in last year's race, beating Carson Hocevar to the checkered flag. This week's race will be the 20th for the Trucks on the Charlotte oval and the fourth 1.5-mile oval this season, with 10 different race winners coming from from those previous events. Kyle Busch leads that list with eight victories at the track, and Kyle Busch Motorsports has won seven of the last 12 races at the track including Nemechek's last season. Still looking for his first win of the season, Matt Crafton is the other prior winner at Charlotte in the field this week.
Key Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Number of races: 19
- Winners from pole: 4
- Winners from top-5 starters: 10
- Winners from top-10 starters: 15
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1
- Fastest race: 128.947 mph
Previous 10 Charlotte Winners
2021 - John Hunter Nemechek
2020 - Chase Elliott
2019 - Kyle Busch
2018 - Johnny Sauter
2017 - Kyle Busch
2016 - Matt Crafton
2015 - Kasey Kahne
2014 - Kyle Busch
2013 - Kyle Busch
2012 - Justin Lofton
Like Texas last week, Charlotte is another track-position circuit. Chase Elliott's win from the 26th starting position in 2020 was the farthest back a driver has started and won at Charlotte since 2006. In the 19 races run at the track, half of the winners have started in the top five. This is also a track where speed matters, and fast machines can separate themselves from the rest of the field. For that reason, fantasy owners will want to place emphasis on qualifying position as well as practice speed this week. Those trucks with early speed are likely to drive away from the pack, but everyone will have to stay on their toes to avoid getting caught out by unexpected cautions. Restarts and decisions to stop for tires or stay out for track position will factor into the outcome if any of those pop up late in the running.
DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Kyle Busch - $14,400
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,500
Zane Smith - $10,800
Ross Chastain - 10,400
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Ben Rhodes - $9,800
Carson Hocevar - $9,500
Ryan Preece - $9,300
Stewart Friesen - $9,100
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Christian Eckes - $8,900
Grant Enfinger - $8,700
Matt Crafton - $8,500
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,100
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Tyler Ankrum - $7,900
Tanner Gray - $7,600
Tate Fogleman - $6,900
Hailie Deegan - $6,500
My Picks
Ross Chastain - $10,400
Carson Hocevar - $9,500
Christian Eckes - $8,900
Derek Kraus - $7,700
Tate Fogleman - $6,900
Hailie Deegan - $6,500
Despite Busch and his team's winning history at Charlotte, Ross Chastain proved a week ago that he could contend for wins, too. He has a much more attractive price tag than Busch and Nemechek, so why not go for one of the hottest drivers in NASCAR? Chastain has never won in the Trucks at this track, but he does have two top-10s from five starts. The runner-up in last year's race then makes another good selection. Carson Hocevar has been knocking on the door for wins this season and scored his third top-five in the last five races last week. Similarly, Christian Eckes finished second last week and also has three top-fives from the last five heading into this week's race. Eckes also finished 11th in this race last season. With an eighth-place Charlotte finish last season, Derek Kraus should also be a good selection this week. He has two prior starts at the track and will be anxious to bounce back quickly from his early exit last week at Texas. Tate Fogleman also has two prior starts at Charlotte. He finished 17th in the 2020 visit and has been scratching at the top 20 all season. Lastly, Hailie Deegan is starting to overcome the bad luck that plagued her this season. She has four top-20 finishes in the last five races and just needs to convert the speed that put her sixth on last week's grid into a top race finish.