DFS NASCAR Trucks: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series.

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Location: Concord, N.C.

Course: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile quad-oval

Laps: 134

Race Preview

Stewart Friesen led 60 laps a week ago at Texas to add his name to the 2022 winner's list and join those with one foot firmly in the playoff field. John Hunter Nemechek's sixth-place finish in that race put him at the top of the points heading into this week's Memorial Day weekend visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway. Nemechek is the defending race winner this week, having led 71 laps in last year's race, beating Carson Hocevar to the checkered flag. This week's race will be the 20th for the Trucks on the Charlotte oval and the fourth 1.5-mile oval this season, with 10 different race winners coming from from those previous events. Kyle Busch leads that list with eight victories at the track, and Kyle Busch Motorsports has won seven of the last 12 races at the track including Nemechek's last season. Still looking for his first win of the season, Matt Crafton is the other prior winner at Charlotte in the field this week.

Key Stats at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Number of races: 19

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 10

Winners from top-10 starters: 15

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 128.947 mph

Previous 10 Charlotte Winners

2021 - John Hunter Nemechek

2020 - Chase Elliott

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Johnny Sauter

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Matt Crafton

2015 - Kasey Kahne

2014 - Kyle Busch

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Justin Lofton

Like Texas last week, Charlotte is another track-position circuit. Chase Elliott's win from the 26th starting position in 2020 was the farthest back a driver has started and won at Charlotte since 2006. In the 19 races run at the track, half of the winners have started in the top five. This is also a track where speed matters, and fast machines can separate themselves from the rest of the field. For that reason, fantasy owners will want to place emphasis on qualifying position as well as practice speed this week. Those trucks with early speed are likely to drive away from the pack, but everyone will have to stay on their toes to avoid getting caught out by unexpected cautions. Restarts and decisions to stop for tires or stay out for track position will factor into the outcome if any of those pop up late in the running.

DRAFTKINGS VALUE PICKS (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $14,400

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,500

Zane Smith - $10,800

Ross Chastain - 10,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ben Rhodes - $9,800

Carson Hocevar - $9,500

Ryan Preece - $9,300

Stewart Friesen - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Christian Eckes - $8,900

Grant Enfinger - $8,700

Matt Crafton - $8,500

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tyler Ankrum - $7,900

Tanner Gray - $7,600

Tate Fogleman - $6,900

Hailie Deegan - $6,500

My Picks

Ross Chastain - $10,400

Carson Hocevar - $9,500

Christian Eckes - $8,900

Derek Kraus - $7,700

Tate Fogleman - $6,900

Hailie Deegan - $6,500

Despite Busch and his team's winning history at Charlotte, Ross Chastain proved a week ago that he could contend for wins, too. He has a much more attractive price tag than Busch and Nemechek, so why not go for one of the hottest drivers in NASCAR? Chastain has never won in the Trucks at this track, but he does have two top-10s from five starts. The runner-up in last year's race then makes another good selection. Carson Hocevar has been knocking on the door for wins this season and scored his third top-five in the last five races last week. Similarly, Christian Eckes finished second last week and also has three top-fives from the last five heading into this week's race. Eckes also finished 11th in this race last season. With an eighth-place Charlotte finish last season, Derek Kraus should also be a good selection this week. He has two prior starts at the track and will be anxious to bounce back quickly from his early exit last week at Texas. Tate Fogleman also has two prior starts at Charlotte. He finished 17th in the 2020 visit and has been scratching at the top 20 all season. Lastly, Hailie Deegan is starting to overcome the bad luck that plagued her this season. She has four top-20 finishes in the last five races and just needs to convert the speed that put her sixth on last week's grid into a top race finish.

