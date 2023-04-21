NASCAR DFS: Ag-Pro 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Ag-Pro 300

This week we transfer back to a superspeedway at Talladega where anything and everything is likely to occur. I always like to discuss lineup construction more at these races, because when it comes down to it, it is more about where people are starting than anything else. John Hunter Nemechek continued a strong start to the season with his win last week at Martinsville. This was his second win of the year after winning in Fontana as well.

Previous 10 Talladega Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 fall - AJ Allmendinger (8th)

2022 spring - Noah Gragson (19th)

2021 fall - Brandon Brown (19th)

2021 spring - Jeb Burton (9th)

2020 fall - Justin Haley (8th)

2020 spring - Justin Haley (1st)

2019 - Tyler Reddick (2nd)

2018 - Spencer Gallagher (3rd)

2017 - Aric Almirola (23rd)

2016 - Elliott Sadler (9th)

The Xfinity races at Talladega can sometimes be a little more tame than the Cup ones, but I still plan to build around limiting my exposure to the top ten in the starting order. This is a good time to plug my early season strategy article that talks a little more about the differences between strategies on different layouts. Superspeedways have always been their own animal and you will need to wait until we have a starting order to build your final lineups. I recommend limiting your exposure to the top ten starting spots and only having a maximum of two guys in that group. Lastly, don't be afraid of leaving a lot of salary on the table in your lineups. Again, this is more about getting place differential drivers right and it never hurts to play guys starting in the back and hope for carnage in the race. You likely won't need a dominator in your lineup this week as laps led will get spread out between the field as well as fastest laps.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Ag-Pro 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Austin Hill - $10,500

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,200

Josh Berry - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Justin Allgaier - $9,800

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Sammy Smith - $9,300

Daniel Hemric - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sam Mayer - $8,700

Parker Kligerman - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,200

Anthony Alfredo - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Jeb Burton - $7,800

Ryan Sieg - $7,700

Joe Graf Jr. - $6,200

Garrett Smithley - $5,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Ag-Pro 300



Josh Berry - $10,000

Daniel Hemric - $9,100

Riley Herbst - $8,200

Anthony Alfredo - $8,100

Ryan Sieg - $7,700

Garrett Smithley - $5,300

This is not a track you would think of to suit Josh Berry and his history before coming to the Xfinity Series, but he has acquitted himself very well with three straight top-11 finishes here. Daniel Hemric is another driver who seems to have a knack for getting through the carnage of this race as he has four top-12 finishes in his last five races at Talladega. Hopefully neither of these drivers start too far forward in this race. Riley Herbst has had a very strong start to 2023 and hasn't been so bad at Talladega himself. He also has the most top 10's of any driver in the Xfinity Series at superspeedways since the start of 2022. Anthony Alfredo has ran three races in this series at Talladega and has finishes of sixth, thirteenth, and sixth. It is hard to go against someone who is always strong and there at the end at these races. Ryan Sieg continues my theme of being strong on superspeedways. He has five top 10's in the last eight superspeedways and three top five's in his last four at Talladega with the only other start in that sample being an eleventh. Garrett Smithley is super cheap and will likely not start very far forward here. When you talk about good history you have to give him props. Since 2016, he has six finishes of 21st-or-better in his six starts with four of them being inside the top 12.

