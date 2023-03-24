NASCAR DFS: Pit Boss 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Pit Boss 250

Welcome to the first road course race of 2023 for all series. This season has been all about Austin Hill and I don't see that changing any time soon. Road courses are their own animal on the circuit. They are some of the more variant races we will see this season because some drivers with good cars struggle on this type of track.

Previous Circuit of the Americas Winners w/ Starting Position



2022 - AJ Allmendinger (4th)

2021 - Kyle Busch (1st)

Pit Boss 250 DFS Strategy

As for strategy, this race only has 48 laps. This means that dominator points means very little and I tend to focus on drivers I think have the upside to finish top five or ten. If they end up getting dominator points, then that is just icing. Depending on starting position, place differential obviously plays a key part. Another important piece to consider this weekend is that NASCAR has decided to do away with stage breaks for road courses this season. This means that we will likely get longer runs and more long term strategy will play a part as opposed to what we have seen in recent years where the popular thing to do was pit before the stage break. I think this means that the better cars will ultimately rise to the top of the board on longer runs.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Pit Boss 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

AJ Allmendinger - $10,600

William Byron - $10,400

Ty Gibbs - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Cole Custer - $9,900

Austin Hill - $9,700

Justin Allgaier - $9,300

Sheldon Creed - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sam Mayer - $8,900

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Parker Kligerman - $8,400

Riley Herbst - $8,000

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Kaz Grala - $7,900

Brandon Jones - $7,700

Brett Moffitt - $7,400

Miguel Paludo - $7,200

Anthony Alfredo - $6,800

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Pit Boss 250



AJ Allmendinger - $10,600

Austin Hill - $9,700

Riley Herbst - $8,000

Brett Moffitt - $7,400

Miguel Paludo - $7,200

Anthony Alfredo - $6,800

When we come to road courses no matter the series, we focus on A.J. Allmendinger. He has always been one of the best out there at these tracks and will be in the #10 car this weekend for Kaulig Racing. I mentioned how impressive the start to the season has been for Austin Hill and I see no reason that doesn't continue here at COTA. Hill was second here a year ago and that was one of his three top fives at road courses last season. Riley Herbst had three top tens at road courses last year and I really like the price for a driver in solid form to start the year. He has top ten finishes in all five races and converted two of those into top fives. At this price, you have to like the speed we're seeing all around for this team. Brett Moffitt has finishes of twelveth and seventh here the last two years and at this price we have to be interested in a driver who has consistently ran around fifteenth all year. Miguel Paludo will be in the JR Motorsports #88 car this weekend and is what we like to call a road course ringer. He ran into trouble in two of his three races last year, but was ninth here in his other road course appearance. Anthony Alfredo is a driver that I always like to back at road courses. He had four top twenties last year and has four in five races to start 2023 with his new team.

