NASCAR DFS: Rackley Roofing 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Rackley Roofing 200

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series returns to action in this week's Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway. The stakes continue to increase with this week's race being the first of four remaining chances for drivers to claim their place in the championship playoffs with a victory. NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece won the last two Nashville series races, but there will be no previous winners entered in this week's race. Friday's contest will be the 16th time the trucks have taken to the circuit and there have been 12 different winners in that time. The inaugural Nashville race was held back in 2001, but the series took a 10-year hiatus from the track between 2011 and 2021.While this week's winner is guaranteed to be a first-time Nashville winner, drivers Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, and Christian Eckes will all be aiming for their third victory of the season. Four playoff spots remain to be claimed on points alone, but everyone will be trying to avoid additional pressure by winning and securing their playoff spot this week. Matt DiBenedetto enters the weekend in the 10th and final playoff position with a slim seven-point gap over Tanner Gray in 11th. There is still everything to play for as the regular season marches toward its conclusion.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 15

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-five starters: 8

Winners from top-10 starters: 11

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 136.459 mph

Previous 10 Nashville Winners

2022 - Ryan Preece

2021 - Ryan Preece

2011 fall - Austin Dillon

2011 spring - Kyle Busch

2010 fall - Todd Bodine

2010 spring - Kyle Busch

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Travis Kvapil

2006 - Johnny Benson

On tap this week for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers is Nashville Superspeedway's 1.33-mile D-shaped oval. The track races much like a traditional 1.5-mile oval and is therefore heavily influenced by track position. Five of the last six series races at the circuit were won by the pole sitter. Only once has a driver started lower than 20th on the grid and won. With track position's value this week, getting the setup right as quickly after unloading as possible is the key to success. There isn't much track time for teams to take heavy swings if they miss something early, and that is why those who practice and qualify at the front will typically stay there until the checkered flag. Four-tire stops will likely be the preference Friday night as grip through the corners will ensure drivers can move forward through traffic. The last two races had fewer than 10 lead changes. Caution periods will be a chance for teams to make adjustments if they fall behind early, but long green-flag runs could put those who miss the mark behind very quickly.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $11,500

Zane Smith - $11,300

Ty Majeski - $11,000

Christian Eckes - $10,800

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Stewart Friesen - $9,900

Ben Rhodes - $9,600

Taylor Gray - $9,300

Matt DiBenedetto - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Chase Purdy - $8,700

Matt Crafton - $8,500

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

Nick Sanchez - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tanner Gray - $7,500

Timmy Hill - $6,600

Colby Howard - $6,300

Hailie Deegan - $5,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200

Zane Smith - $11,300

Matt DiBenedetto - $9,000

Matt Crafton - $8,500

Nick Sanchez - $7,800

Tanner Gray - $7,500

Hailie Deegan - $5,900

With two victories already this season, Zane Smith should be considered one of the favorites for the championship. He will have to overcome a slump, though. In the last four races his best finish was 20th at Gateway. Nashville could be the shot he needs to return to top speed, and he will have been working with the team through the break to address their recent challenges. Smith finished second in this race last season with 70 laps led and finished fourth in 2021. Matt DiBenedetto enters this weekend looking to firm up his playoff position. He is currently on the bubble in 10th and is still looking for his first series win. He qualified eighth at Nashville last season but crashed out of the race and finished 31st. Another winless driver in the playoff hunt is Matt Crafton. He was part of the inaugural series race at this track and boasts nine top-10 finishes from 15 starts at the track. He finished 10th in last year's race and hasn't finished lower than 11th on the oval since 2005. In contrast, Nick Sanchez has no Nashville experience. He is fresh off of his fifth top-10 of the season last time out at Gateway and is aiming for his third in a row this week. Fantasy players should expect him to be a top-10 contender again. Tanner Gray is lurking just outside the playoff positions in the standings. Like Sanchez, he also has five top-10 finishes so far this season. However, he is also looking to end a recent slump. His best finish from the last three races is 18th at North Wilkesboro. Gray started both of the last Nashville races and has a best finish of 18th in the 2021 edition. Another driver looking to bust a slump is Hailie Deegan. Hopes were high that joining ThorSport Racing for 2023 would boost her results in the series, but a string of bad luck has held her back. She heads to Nashville 16th in points with one top-10 finish. She will be aiming for her first top-20 Nashville finish this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.