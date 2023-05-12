NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Shriners Children's 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Shriners Children's 200

We have a packed weekend ahead at Darlington, one of my favorite tracks on the circuit. Drivers will see a worn out racing surface that makes for a strategic and exciting race throughout. I like to favor experience in races like this where tires mean so much, and we have seen top drivers win here more often than not.

Previous 10 Darlington Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 fall - Noah Gragson (2nd)

2022 spring - Justin Allgaier (3rd)

2021 fall - Noah Gragson (8th)

2021 spring - Justin Allgaier (16th)

2020 fall - Brandon Jones (8th)

2020 spring - Chase Briscoe (11th)

2019 - Denny Hamlin (37th)

2018 - Brad Keselowski (9th)

2017 - Denny Hamlin (1st)

2016 - Elliott Sadler (3rd)

Looking back at recent races here, we have seen two dominators in most, but sometimes laps led have gotten spread out enough that place differential means even more. I am looking for two dominators in lineups that I don't play Kyle Larson this week. If I play him, I am ok with him being the only dominator and loading up on place differential.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Shriners Children's 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Kyle Larson - $13,000

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,000

Josh Berry - $10,500

Justin Allgaier - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Ross Chastain - $9,900

Cole Custer - $9,700

Austin Hill - $9,500

Ryan Truex - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sam Mayer - $8,700

Sheldon Creed - $8,600

Brandon Jones - $8,400

Riley Herbst - $8,200

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Daniel Hemric - $7,800

Brett Moffitt - $7,300

Ryan Sieg - $7,000

Jeb Burton - $6,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Shriners Children's 200



Kyle Larson - $13,000

Sheldon Creed - $8,600

Daniel Hemric - $7,800

Brett Moffitt - $7,300

Ryan Sieg - $7,000

Jeb Burton - $6,300

This is a track that Kyle Larson has always been really good at. I expect no difference on Saturday. He will be the class of the field, it's just a matter of if he has issues in my opinion. At his price, you do have to give up a lot to fit him, but I plan to go overweight and build most lineups with him as the only dominator. Sheldon Creed finished second here in the fall, leading 47 laps and being the race's second dominator behind Noah Gragson. I look for him to ride some of that momentum here and fits with Larson as a guy that could lead laps, but may not have to. Daniel Hemric is just really cheap here at sub $8,000. He has solid history here and I would give him the upside of pushing for a top five finish. Brett Moffitt has three top 13 finishes in four races at Darlington in the Xfinity series. He has three straight top fifteens as well and can ride that form to another solid day. Ryan Sieg always seems to pop up in research and does so again here. He has not been as consistent of a finisher this season as in years past, but if you look at the history he has here it is hard to go away from him at this price. His worst finish is 22nd back in 2017 over the last ten trips to Darlington and he has three top tens in that time. Jeb Burton comes in at a very good price tag to finish out lineups. He has been around a fifteenth place car this year and has experience at Darlington, including a fifth place finish in 2021.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.