This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Rackley Roofing 200

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 Race Preview

After a few frustrating outings, Corey Heim regained control of the field and won his fourth race of the season at Charlotte. It was a commanding performance for the championship leader after he failed to capitalize on his otherwise dominant speed the past few races, and the victory sets him apart from the competition in the playoff standings. This week, Heim will try to get the job done at a track he has never won at. Christian Eckes dominated at Nashville Superspeedway last season, leading every lap, sweeping stage victories, and capturing the win. Heim started seventh and finished third that day, but Eckes never gave anyone a chance. This week's contest is the penultimate stop of a six-week stretch of consecutive races before drivers and teams get a week off to regroup. With just seven races remaining in the regular season, time is quickly running out to get the job done, though. This week at Nashville and the next at Michigan are two great opportunities for drivers to put their mark on the championship picture, but they'll have to beat Corey Heim to do so.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 17

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-five starters: 9

Winners from top-10 starters: 13

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 136.459 mph

Previous 10 Nashville Winners

2024 - Christian Eckes

2023 - Carson Hocevar

2022 - Ryan Preece

2021 - Ryan Preece

2011 fall - Austin Dillon

2011 spring - Kyle Busch

2010 fall - Todd Bodine

2010 spring - Kyle Busch

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

Nashville Superspeedway's most unique feature is its concrete surface. Otherwise, it is a 1.3-mile tri-oval with 14-degree banking in its turns that resembles several other intermediate ovals. However, the punishing concrete can be very sensitive to temperature and rubber worn into the surface through the weekend. Teams will seek a setup that is as gentle on tires as possible while giving their driver the speed to be out front. Being out front is also critical. The track and its surface make track position an important factor in potential success. No driver has won starting lower than seventh at Nashville since 2008. That all means that the race for pole position could be the first step on the road to a race win. As laps are laid down, the track should pick up rubber and widen the groove. However, the rough surface means four-tire stops will be the preference, though some further behind may opt to roll the dice and gamble on a two-tire stop to gain track position.

RotoWire NASCAR Truck Series DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $12,700

Kyle Busch - $11,700

Layne Riggs - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,700

Grant Enfinger - $9,300

Kaden Honeycutt - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ty Majeski - $8,700

Daniel Hemric - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $8,300

Rajah Caruth - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ben Rhodes - $7,600

Stewart Friesen - $7,400

William Sawalich - $6,800

Matt Crafton - $6,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200

Kyle Busch - $11,700

Ty Majeski - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,300

Stewart Friesen - $7,400

Gio Ruggiero - $7,200

Matt Crafton - $6,700

It is a tough choice to avoid Corey Heim this week, but Kyle Busch is always competitive in this series and he comes at a cheaper price than Heim. Busch may even be better than Heim at this particular track, too. The veteran has raced twice in the trucks at Nashville and won both times. Both of those wins came from pole and out of 300 total laps in those events, Busch led a combined 271 of them. Busch has simply been dominant at this track. Backing Busch up is Ty Majeski. The ThorSport Racing driver is currently ninth in points and still winless in 2025. Two top-10 finishes in the last five races are showing a return to form after a brief slump, too. While his problems aren't completely behind him, Majeski is making a push toward the top of the order. His three top-10s from four Nashville starts signal that this should be a track he continues that push. Already locked into the playoffs with a win is Tyler Ankrum. He won earlier this season at Rockingham, a track similar in shape to Nashville. Like Majeski, Ankrum also has three top-10s from four starts at this track, including his best Nasvhille finish of fifth last season.

Stewart Friesen appears to be past his three-race slide of finishes outside of the top 20. He returned to the top five at Kansas and then scored another two top-15s in the two races since then. Friesen heads to Nashville 10th in points and holding onto the final playoff position by seven points over Gio Ruggiero. Friesen has raced well at intermediate ovals this season with top-10 finishes at Las Vegas and Kansas, two other D-shaped ovals like Nashville. At this specific track, Friesen has two fifth-place finishes from four tries, and he started from pole position last year. His playoff adversary, Ruggiero scored three top-10s in the last five races, including Kansas. He got his first series pole a week ago at Charlotte and has started 11th or better in the last five races. Ruggiero is showing the speed to consistently score top-10 finishes. Lastly, veteran Matt Crafton adds more veteran experience to the lineup. Crafton has 17 series starts at Nashville, earning nine top-10 finishes. He heads into this race 15th in points and trying to close ground to the playoff positions.

NASCAR Truck Series Best Bets for the Rackley Roofing 200

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12:30 PM ET Friday

Race Winner - Kyle Busch +275

Top-Three Finish - Layne Riggs +150

Top-Five Finish - Tyler Ankrum +275

Corey Heim's recent dominance is a good thing for the odds this week at Nashville. Normally, Kyle Busch would go off as the favorite with a minimal payout for those who take up the option. This week, in a series and at a track where Busch has dominated in the past, he is second favorite and offering a better payout than normal. While anything can happen in auto racing, Busch is relatively consistently a winner in this series and to get these odds, wagerers should feel pretty excited.

Tougher to predict are the top-three and top-five finishers. While most of the favorites are only offering negative odds, there are a few options in positive territory that seem as though the could be likely contenders. Layne Riggs has been at the front recently and heads into this race with finishes of second and fourth in the last two races. Taking him as a top-three finisher is one of the better plays in this category. He has two prior starts at the track but hasn't closed out a top finish there yet. That should change this week based on his current form. Another one to consider is Tyler Ankrum for a top-five finish. Ankrum already has a win this season and is tied with Corey Heim for the most top-fives so far, too. He has one top-five from four starts at this track, which was last year's fifth-place finish from the 14th starting spot.

Mapping out your wagers for the Truck Series race? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.