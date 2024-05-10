NASCAR DFS Trucks: Buckle Up South Carolina 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Location: Darlington, S.C.

Course: Darlington Raceway

Format: 1.37-mile oval

Laps: 147

NASCAR Trucks Buckle Up South Carolina 200 Race Preview

Corey Heim scored his second win of the season at Kansas Speedway, joining Christian Eckes atop the wins column with two each. This week the series rumbles on to Darlington Raceway where Eckes won a year ago. Friday night's race will be the 12th time the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks visit the daunting 1.37-mile oval in series history, but it is one of NASCAR's most storied ovals. Chevrolet has won three of five races at the track since it returned to the schedule in 2020 after a nine-year hiatus. Friday's race is one of just eight remaining before the playoff field is locked in and the battle for the championship begins. It is also the second race in a six-week stretch of back-to-back race weekends that will go a long way toward solidifying who is in that championship picture and who is out. Six playoff spots remain to be claimed via a race win or points and chances are running out for drivers to get the job done.

Key Stats at Darlington Raceway

Number of races: 11

Winners from pole: 2

Winners from top-5 starters: 8

Winners from top-10 starters: 9

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 133.645 mph

Previous Darlington Winners

2023 - Christian Eckes

2022 - John Hunter Nemechek

2021 fall - Sheldon Creed

2021 spring - Sheldon Creed

2020 - Ben Rhodes

2011 - Kasey Kahne

2010 - Todd Bodine

2004 - Kasey Kahne

2003 - Bobby Hamilton

Darlington's throwback weekend is always a highlight of the season at one of the most historic tracks on the schedule. The unique oval is intimidating with its rough surface and high speeds, and it takes a unique approach to get the most out of it. The track's tiered banking and different radius turns create a narrow racing line which makes passing a challenge. The fastest line for drivers is right against the outside wall. That line gives vehicles momentum down the straights, setting up potential passes in the turns. These characteristics mean the winner is most likely to come from the top 15 starters. Darlington's rough track surface always gives drivers a challenge, forcing them to manage tire wear throughout fuel runs, and four-tire stops will be the choice nearly every time there is a pit road visit. Fresh tires offer more grip and much faster lap times, and drivers with more grip can move forward, which can give them an edge in a run to the finish.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $15,000

Ross Chastain - $11,000

Corey Heim - $10,500

Christian Eckes - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $9,700

Ty Majeski - $9,200

Taylor Gray - $9,000

Rajah Caruth - $8,700

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Ben Thodes - $8,200

Grant Enfinger - $8,000

Matt Crafton - $7,700

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,300

Dean Thompson - $6,800

Ty Dillon - $6,600

Daniel Dye - $6,200

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Ross Chastain - $11,000

Ty Majeski - $9,200

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Grant Enfinger - $8,000

Chase Purdy - $7,000

Daniel Dye - $6,200

Fantasy players have a choice of dedicating a significant of their budget to one of two NASCAR Cup Series regulars this week, and Ross Chastain is getting the nod here to make more funds available throughout the rest of the roster. Chastain has been driving well in recent weeks and will try his hand in the Trucks for the second time this season. His other 2024 series start came at the road course in Austin and he scored a fifth-place finish. He has two prior series starts at Darlington with a best finish of 13th last season. Those numbers are a bit misleading, though. Chastain finished second in both stages in the 2022 before slipping down the order and he claims Darlington as one of his favorite tracks. He should be able to give Busch a run for his money, too.

Ty Majeski could be another top selection. His best Darlington finish was fourth in 2022 and he hasn't started lower than 12th in any of his three series starts at the track. Majeski is the top driver in points without a win and is hunting a fast rebound after mechanical issues took him out a week ago at Kansas. Tyler Ankrum should also hit radars this week. He finished no lower than 18th in five starts at this track. His best result was ninth in 2022. He has been in a bit of a rough patch recently with three finishes of 20th or lower from the last five, but his consistency at Darlington, along with his more competitive ride this season, make him one to watch Friday night. Veteran Grant Enfinger is also not a driver to ignore. He has five series starts at Darlington of which four produced top-10 finishes and a lowest finish of 14th. He is also winless this season, and he is in a fight to retain his spot in championship playoffs. Enfinger enters the weekend just one point separating him from the drop zone.

Chase Purdy and Daniel Dye are two drivers working to chase down Enfinger in the points. Dye is the driver just a point behind Enfinger, and a good day at Darlington could boost him into the top 10. Dye's only series Darlington start came last season when he started 20th and finished 19th. He has proven himself capable of a lot more so far this season and brings consecutive top-10 finishes from the last two races into this weekend. Purdy should be worth a look, too. His best Darlington finish was 15th in 2021. He crashed out of his three other starts at the track but has an average start through the span of 18.3. The speed for top-15 finishes is there, he just needs to get through the distance without any mistakes.

