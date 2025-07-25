Brickyard 400

Location: Speedway, Ind.

Course: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Format: 2.5-mile oval

Laps: 160

NASCAR Brickyard 400 Race Preview

This week the NASCAR Cup Series heads back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to race on the famed 2.5-mile oval. This is just the second time the series will race on the oval after NASCAR ran the road course between 2021 and 2023. Last year's race seemed to suit the current generation of car, producing better racing than the processional oval races seen at the track in prior years. Kyle Larson picked up the victory that day after multiple overtime restarts stretched fuel loads. This race is one of NASCAR's crown jewels and it is one of just five chances remaining for winless drivers to earn their way into the championship playoffs. Bubba Wallace enters the weekend on the playoff bubble with a 16-point margin back to Ryan Preece. Only four spots remain to be claimed should we see a first-time winner in the remaining races, which would only add more pressure to the shoulders of those trying to fight their way in on points.

Key Stats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Number of races: 28

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 14

Winners from top-10 starters: 18

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3

Fastest race: 155.912 mph

Previous 10 Brickyard Winners

2024 - Kyle Larson

2020 - Kevin Harvick

2019 - Kevin Harvick

2018 - Brad Keselowski

2017 - Kasey Kahne

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Jeff Gordon

2013 - Ryan Newman

2012 - Jimmie Johnson

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a big 2.5-mile oval with four 90-degree turns and shallow banking. Traditionally, this is a difficult track to make passes on, but last season's return to the oval seemed to suit the new car by opening more room in the turns for passing opportunities. As with other large ovals, the long lap can create a fuel-mileage race. Last year, multiple incidents in the final laps and a late red flag pushed fuel mileage to the limit, taking some of the afternoon's fastest cars out of contention in the final miles as they were forced to head to pit road for fuel. Calling the correct strategy, saving enough fuel throughout each stint, and maximizing track position will be the focus of teams throughout Sunday's race. Most winners in this race's history have started inside the top 10, but cautions and fuel mileage have produced some opportunities for those deeper in the order to visit Victory Lane, but that has been the exception versus the norm. Only two current drivers have won this race, which leaves the door wide open for a new face to visit Victory Lane at the Brickyard Sunday afternoon.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Brickyard 400 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Denny Hamlin - $11,000

Ryan Blaney - $10,700

Kyle Larson - $10,500

Chase Elliott - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Tyler Reddick - $9,700

Christopher Bell - $9,500

Chase Briscoe - $9,300

Chris Buescher - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Joey Logano - $8,800

Ty Gibbs - $8,600

Brad Keselowski - $8,400

Kyle Busch - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Alex Bowman - $8,000

Austin Cindric - $7,100

Noah Gragson - $5,800

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $5,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Brickyard 400

Ryan Blaney - $10,700

Tyler Reddick - $9,700

Ty Gibbs - $8,600

Kyle Busch - $8,100

Austin Cindric - $7,100

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $5,700

While Denny Hamlin may be the favorite this week, winning back to back races in this series is a very tough thing to do. Rather than using salary space on a driver facing that level of difficulty, try taking a look at Ryan Blaney (DK $10,700, FD $11,500), a driver that has been on a good run of form and is due for a win. Team Penske often calls superb strategy races, and Ford cars have shown to be the most fuel efficient on track. Those characteristics, coupled with Blaney's speed, should be a potent combination Sunday. Blaney finished third in this race last season and grabbed a top-10 last week to take some confidence into this weekend. Toyotas were also very fast at this track last year, and Tyler Reddick (DK $9,700, FD $12,500) took advantage of it. He led 40 laps from pole in this race last season before finishing second to Kyle Larson. Reddick is still winless in 2025, but with two top-fives and three top-10s from the last four races, it may just be a matter of time until he returns to Victory Lane. His speed in this race last season suggests that could happen this weekend.

Ty Gibbs (DK $8,600, FD $9,500) heads into this week's race on his best run of form of the season. His three top-10s from the last three races have cut his gap to the playoff positions to 52 points. Like the other Toyotas, he was fast last year at Indianapolis, too. He qualified sixth last year but only finished 23rd. That pace and his recent stretch of race finishes make him a top consideration for this race. Veteran Kyle Busch (DK $8,100, FD $7,500) is one of this race's former victors. He won the 2015 and 2016 editions of this race and started on pole three consecutive years from 2016-2018. He started 34th and finished 25th last season with Richard Childress Racing, but did manage to lead five laps. His experience and success at this track are worth adding to fantasy rosters for what could be a strategic race.

With Ford's fuel efficiency and Penske's strategy calls, Austin Cindric (DK $7,100, FD $6,800) could be in store for a good weekend, too. The former Daytona 500 winner and playoff competitor had a rough stretch of three races before finishing 16th at Dover last week. He is looking to build toward the playoffs and impressively finished seventh in this race last season despite starting all the way back in 38th. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $5,700, FD $4,800) should also be top of mind co