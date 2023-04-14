NASCAR DFS Trucks: Long John SIlver's 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Long John Silver's 200

Location: Martinsville, Va.

Course: Martinsville Speedway

Format: 0.53-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Trucks Long John Silver's 200 Race Preview

One week after Joey Logano dominated on the Bristol dirt, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series goes short-track racing once again at Martinsville Speedway. William Byron, another Cup Series regular, won last year's race at the track, and four former Martinsville winners are entered this week. The track has hosted the trucks 45 times with 32 different drivers heading to Victory Lane in that span. With nine different winners from the last nine races, Martinsville is a very competitive venue, too. Zane Smith continues to lead the season with two victories so far while Ty Majeski tops the points as he seeks his first win in 2023. This week's race will be the last before the teams get a short break to regroup and make improvements as the second half of the regular season looms ahead. The battle for the 10 championship playoff spots will only continue to heat up, too. Matt DiBenedetto currently sits 10th with a two-point gap to Nick Sanchez in 11th. There is still a lot of racing yet to come and anything could happen with less than nine points separating Tanner Gray in ninth to Chase Purdy in 12th.

Key Stats at Martinsville Speedway

Number of races: 45

Winners from pole: 9

Winners from top-5 starters: 27

Winners from top-10 starters: 37

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2

Fastest race: 75.296 mph

Previous 10 Martinsville Winners

2022 - William Byron

2021 - Zane Smith

2020 - Grant Enfinger

2019 fall - Todd Gilliland

2019 spring - Kyle Busch

2018 fall - Johnny Sauter

2018 spring - John Hunter Nemechek

2017 fall - Noah Gragson

2017 spring - Chase Elliott

2016 fall - Johnny Sauter

Martinsville Speedway is a flat, paper-clip shaped track where drivers must manage their equipment and preserve both brakes and tires to make passes. Getting the most grip through the tight turns and the best launch down the track's long straights is what teams will be aiming for in their setups. The preferred racing line at this track is always the inside. Vehicles on the outside tend to fall back in the field until a gap wide enough to squeeze back down to the bottom reappears. Getting caught out of that inside groove often means many lost position. That feature makes track position, especially on restarts, a big advantage. That dynamic also means that teams may choose to gamble on two-tire or fuel-only stops to gain spots on pit road. Fresh tires will be faster than old once with grip at a premium, but the number of drivers who stay on track to maximize track position could make those new tires not worth it. William Byron's win from the 32nd starting position last season is the furthest back a driver has started and won since Dennis Setzer's victory from the 33rd starting position in 2002. Fantasy players this week should hone in on driver starting inside the first six rows where possible.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Long John Silver's (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Busch - $13,000

Ross Chastain - $11,000

Zane Smith - $10,600

Ty Majeski - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ben Rhodes - $9,900

Stewart Friesen - $9,700

Carson Hocevar - $9,300

Christian Eckes - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Matt Crafton - $8,900

Grant Enfinger - $8,700

Nick Sanchez - $8,500

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tyler Ankrum - $7,700

Hailie Deegan - $6,800

Daniel Dye - $6,700

Spencer Boyd - $5,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Long John Silver's 200

Ross Chastain - $11,000

Ty Majeski - $10,200

Nick Sanchez - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $7,700

Daniel Dye - $6,700

Spencer Boyd - $5,700

Kyle Busch may be the biggest favorite this week, but he doesn't win every race that he enters and his price for many fantasy rosters may just simply be too high. A great alternative at Martinsville is Ross Chastain, though. This week's race will be his ninth series start at the track and his third series start of the season. He finished second last time out in a truck at Martinsville and finished fifth his last start in the series this season at Circuit of the Americas. Chastain seems like a decent value this weekend. Ty Majeski has been one of the best full-time series drivers this season. He leads the points and is in search of his first win of the year. He finished second last week at Bristol and was 11th in this race last season. Nick Sanchez has also been having a great start to 2023. He nearly won at Texas and has led three of the six races so far. This will be his first Martinsville start in a truck, but he raced to a seventh-place finish here in the Xfinity Series last year. In contrast, Tyler Ankrum is still working to get his season onto the right foot. He had a disappointing weekend at Bristol, but scored his first Martinsville top-10 last year. That was his second finish of 12th or better at the track in his last three starts. Fantasy players might also want to consider Daniel Dye this week. He has been a top-20 type of driver this season. This will be his first series taste of Martinsville, but that risk comes along with most rookies. Dye should still carry a top-20 expectation this week. Lastly, Spencer Boyd could bring some valuable fantasy points to rosters this week. He has only failed to finish better than his starting position once so far this season. He also has six career Martinsville starts with three 15th-place finishes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.