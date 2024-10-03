NASCAR DFS Trucks: Love's RV Stop 225

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Love's RV Stop 225

Location: Talladega, Ala.

Course: Talladega Superspeedway

Format: 2.66-mile tri-oval

Laps: 85

NASCAR Trucks Love's RV Stop 225 Race Preview

Corey Heim won a week ago at Kansas to close out the first round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in style. The entire picture changes this week, though. The original field of 10 championship contenders has been slimmed down to eight and the next three races will determine which four of those remaining drivers will get a shot at racing for the championship at Phoenix. First up on that path to glory is the imposing Talladega Superspeedway. It will be the 19th time the series has raced at the track and anything can happen. Only half of those prior races were won by someone starting inside the top 10 and four of the last five races were won by someone starting 20th or lower. This is a rare week that fantasy players won't have to rely on qualifying results when choosing their starters, but they will want to focus on drivers with superspeedway prowess. Talladega is a nervy place to kick off the final round of playoff eliminations and tension will be high on drivers and teams to avoid the track's notorious pitfalls.

Key Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

Number of races: 18

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 6

Winners from top-10 starters: 9

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 5

Fastest race: 145.513 mph

Previous 10 Talladega Winners

2023 - Brett Moffitt

2022 - Matt DiBenedetto

2021 - Tate Fogleman

2020 - Raphael Lessard

2019 - Spencer Boyd

2018 - Timothy Peters

2017 - Parker Kligerman

2016 - Grant Enfinger

2015 - Timothy Peters

2014 - Timothy Peters

Talladega's high-speed pack racing means that drivers run their machines wide open all race long. Teaming up with other drivers to draft forward is the main way of making passes, and patience can often be a virtue. Staying out of crashes is often be more important than anything else, though. Simply remaining in the fray until the finish can open the door to success. Unlike Daytona, which where Nick Sanchez won earlier this season, Talladega is wider and tends to have more grip, which gives drivers some extra comfort as tires wear through a fuel run. Drivers will need to keep themselves out of trouble but move forward as stage and the race approaches their finishes. That can often be easier said than done since the level of aggression increases as those points approach. The last six series races were decided on the final lap. Anything can happen until the trucks cross the finish line for the final time.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Love's RV Stop 225 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $10,000

Christian Eckes - $9,800

Grant Enfinger - $9,600

Nick Sanchez - $9,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Rajah Caruth - $9,000

Connor Zilisch - $8,800

Ben Rhodes - $8,700

Tyler Ankrum - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Matt Crafton - $8,000

Chase Purdy - $7,800

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Daniel Dye - $7,400

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Dean Thompson - $7,200

Kaden Honeycutt - $6,700

Bret Holmes - $6,300

Lawless Alan - $5,700

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Love's RV Stop 225

Nick Sanchez - $9,500

Layne Riggs - $9,300

Rajah Caruth - $9,000

Chase Purdy - $7,800

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Kaden Honeycutt - $6,700

Two top-fives the first playoff round ensured Nick Sanchez advanced to the penultimate round or eliminations. A win and another top-five at the two superspeedway races this season ensure he should be a top consideration for fantasy rosters this week at Talladega, too. Sanchez won the season opener at Daytona before finishing fifth the following week at Atlanta. He also scored a seventh-place finish at Talladega last season after starting on the front row and leading 25 laps. This week's race could be an opportunity for Sanchez to stamp his ticket to the championship finale at Phoenix. It might be tough for Sanchez to top Layne Riggs, though. There is no hotter driver in the series right now. The Front Row Motorsports driver has finished first or second in his last three races and has a top-five finishing streak that goes back five races. He finished 33rd at Daytona and Atlanta earlier this season but is a completely different driver now than he was then. This will be his Talladega debut, but last year's race was won by teammate Brett Moffitt. Riggs has the team and equipment to finish up front again this week. Rajah Caruth should also be on radars this week. The playoff contender has proven capabilities at superspeedways including his third-place finish at Daytona earlier this year. He enters the weekend with three top-10 finishes from the last five races and finished 12th at this track last season.

For many, it is often worthwhile to include some logshot drivers in superspeedway lineups. Leading that charge this week is Chase Purdy. The Spire Motorsports driver sits 15th in points and finished 11th and seventh in the last two races. He has five total top-10 finishes this season and four of those have come in the second half of the year. This will be Purdy's fifth series start at Talladega, and he already has two top-10 finishes in that short span. He also started on pole in last year's race before crashing out. The current season hasn't been as competitive as Stewart Friesen was hoping for, but Talladega's equalizing draft and Friesen's experience could be a potent combination this week. He finished 14th at Daytona earlier this season and has two Talladega top-10s from seven series starts. This week is a chance for him to claim his sixth top-10 of 2024. Kaden Honeycutt could also prove to be a compelling choice this week. The Niece Motorsports driver came from the 36th starting spot to finish 11th at Talladega last season and went from 25th to sixth at Atlanta earlier this season. This is a part-time driver proving that he has superspeedway chops, which could pay off for fantasy players this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.