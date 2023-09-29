NASCAR DFS Trucks: Love's RV Stop 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Love's RV Stop 250

Location: Talladega, Ala.

Course: Talladega Superspeedway

Format: 2.66-mile tri-oval

Laps: 94

NASCAR Trucks Love's RV Stop 250 Race Preview

Two races remain for drivers to book their spot as one of the final four contenders to race for a championship at Phoenix in the season finale. Corey Heim took the first of those spots with a win last time out at Bristol. It was his third victory of the season, and it ensured he would have a chance at the series title. This week's race at Talladega Superspeedway is a chance for another playoff contender to join him. The 17 prior NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races run have been won by 12 different driver, which makes this a wild card that could shake up the established order. Matt DiBenedetto scored the win in this race last year, but after being eliminated from the playoffs, Rackley WAR dismissed him for the remainder of 2023. Talladega remains one of the more unpredictable tracks in NASCAR, and anything is still possible as the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series barrels towards its conclusion.

Key Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

Number of races: 17

Winners from pole: 3

Winners from top-5 starters: 6

Winners from top-10 starters: 9

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 4

Fastest race: 145.513 mph

Previous 10 Talladega Winners

2022 - Matt DiBenedetto

2021 - Tate Fogleman

2020 - Raphael Lessard

2019 - Spencer Boyd

2018 - Timothy Peters

2017 - Parker Kligerman

2016 - Grant Enfinger

2015 - Timothy Peters

2014 - Timothy Peters

2013 - Johnny Sauter

Talladega Superspeedway can be an unpredictable venue. The high speeds mean that drivers run their trucks at full throttle and must draft to get to the front. Staying out of the crashes that occur can sometimes be more important than anything else, though. The field bunches together with everyone running at top speed, and small mistakes can ruin may drivers' days. Talladega is wider and tends to have more grip than Daytona, which helps make it a bit more forgiving as tires wear, but those characteristics also encourage more lanes of traffic and higher speeds. Teams will attempt to stay out of trouble until the stage and race finishes, and the level of aggression increases as those milestones approach. Putting yourself in position to race for the lead on the final lap will be the goal. The last five series races at the track have been decided on the final lap with the winner leading only that final lap. This race isn't over until it's over, and anything can happen up until then.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Love's RV Stop 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Zane Smith - $10,500

Corey Heim - $10,300

Carson Hocevar - $10,200

Ty Majeski - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Christian Eckes - $9,900

Grant Enfinger - $9,600

Ben Rhodes - $9,500

Chandler Smith - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Nick Sanchez - $8,500

Stewart Friesen - $8,300

Matt Crafton - $8,100

Taylor Gray - $7,900

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Chase Purdy - $7,700

Rajah Caruth - $7,400

Tyler Ankrum - $7,100

Ryan Vargas - $6,000

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Love's RV Stop 250

Corey Heim - $10,300

Christian Eckes - $9,900

Nick Sanchez - $8,500

Rajah Caruth - $7,400

Tyler Ankrum - $7,100

Jack Wood - $6,800

Qualifying or starting position aren't as big of factors at Talladega as they are most weeks. For that reason, fantasy players should build a roster based on drivers who have demonstrated skill at navigating the track's pitfalls to get to the finish while also at the front. Corey Heim may have crashed out of last season's Talladega race, but he kepts his nose clean earlier this year at Daytona. That was an eighth-place finish for him, and he also hasn't failed to finish outside of the top 10 since the Bristol dirt race. Christian Eckes should also be a prime option this week. He led in each of his two Talladega starts, including 25 laps laps season when he finished fifth. He also finished fourth at Daytona in February. This will be the first series start at Talladega for Nick Sanchez, but he started on pole at Daytona in February. He doesn't have a ton of superspeedway experience for fantasy players to judge, but he has won at this track in ARCA equipment. He is one of the drivers racing to be in the championship finale, too.

Rajah Caruth raced to 17th at Daytona earlier this season. This will also be his first series start at Talladega, and it was announced earlier this week that he would be joining Hendrick Motorsports in the Phoenix Xfinity Series race. He is a capable driver that should be a top-15 or better contender this week. Additionally, while Tyler Ankrum's season hasn't been the best, Talladega gives him one of his best chances to be on equal footing. He qualified seventh at Daytona in February, and the draft can neutralize any differences in equipment. That should give Ankrum a chance to do better this week than we typically would expect. Lastly, Jack Wood will take the wheel for one of the last races for the Kyle Busch Motorsports organization. The team was purchased by Spire Motorsports and will transfer ownership following the 2023 season. Wood has the equipment to race at the front this week. He finished 19th last year with GMS racing.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.