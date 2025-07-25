TSport 200

Location: Clermont, Ind.

Course: Lucas Oil Raceway

Format: 0.69-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Trucks TSport 200 Race Preview

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series roars back to life this week for the final three-race sprint to the playoffs. This Friday they tackle Lucas Oil Raceway's short track with three playoff spots left to be claimed by first time winners this season. Corey Heim won last time out on the road course at Lime Rock Park. That was his fifth victory of the season as he continues to dominate the standings. His biggest goal the next few races will be to keep his momentum going into the playoffs and beyond. Further down the standings, Ty Majeski holds the 10th and final playoff position with 38 points separating him from Jake Garcia in 10th. While Majeski holds a healthy lead, a race victory would erase the stress of making the playoffs. Perhaps lucky for him, this week's race brings him back to Indianapolis where he won his last two visits.

Key Stats at Lucas Oil Raceway

Number of races: 20

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 18

Winners from top-10 starters: 19

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 88.704 mph

Previous 10 Lucas Oil Raceway Winners

2024 - Ty Majeski

2023 - Ty Majeski

2022 - Grant Enfinger

2011 - Timothy Peters

2010 - Ron Hornaday

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Ron Hornaday

2006 - Rick Crawford

2005 - Dennis Setzer

Lucas Oil Raceway is a short asphalt oval with 12-degree banking in the turns. The 0.69-mile speedway heavily favors track position, too. All but one of the 20 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races held there have been won by a driver starting inside the first four rows. Ty Majeski, who won two of the three series races run at the track since its return to the calendar in 2022 started second and fourth to win. Last year's race only featured three leaders, and all of them started in the first two rows. Therefore, fantasy players should pay close attention to qualifying before finalizing lineups. Drivers and teams will be working hard to finalize their setups quickly in order to get the most out of qualifying. If they fail at that, they could be in store for a long nigh. The track's short lap does not allow for many strategy options unless cautions give competitors a chance to head to pit road more frequently. This week's race winner could come down to which team is able to setup their machine the best even before hitting the track.

DraftKings Value Picks for the TSport 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $12,500

Ross Chastain - $10,500

Layne Riggs - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Chandler Smith - $9,800

Ty Majeski - $9,500

Grant Enfinger - $9,200

Daniel Hemric - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Ben Rhodes - $8,800

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,200

Matt Crafton - $7,800

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Tanner Gray - $7,400

Rajah Caruth - $6,900

Jake Garcia - $6,800

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the TSport 200

Layne Riggs - $10,000

Grant Enfinger - $9,200

Ben Rhodes - $8,800

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Tanner Gray - $7,400

Jake Garcia - $6,800

Corey Heim has dominated the 2025 season and we correctly picked him last time out at Lime Rock Park. However, he won't win every race, and this weeks stop at Indianapolis should give him good competition in the form of Layne Riggs. The Front Row Motorsports driver has been a consistent front runner, challenging Heim at times, and has a victory in hand. At this track, he finished fifth last season despite starting 17th. He was one of the biggest movers that day, and better qualifying this week should give him a chance to lead laps and fight for the win. Last year also had Grant Enfinger at the front. The veteran started on the front row and was one of just three drivers to lead that race, ultimately finishing in the third position. Enfinger's experience should come in handy again this week knowing what he needs in advance in order to be competitive once he hits the track. He also won this race in 2022.

Ben Rhodes needs a victory to salvage his season. He enters this week's race 68 points behind the playoff positions with little time to waste. The last two races at this track he started 15th or lower and finished 16th and 21st. In 2022, he started ninth and finished second, though. Rhodes has had speed at this track in the past, and with two top-five starts from the last three races, if he can replicate his recent qualifying form, he could be in for a good night. Stewart Friesen doesn't share the same concerns due to his win at Michigan, but building momentum toward the playoffs is a key goal. He has two top-10s from the last three races and would like to add another at Indianapolis. This will be his 200th series start and his best finish at the track was fourth in 2022. He finished off of the lead lap in the 2024 and 2023 editions of the race with problems, but has shown pace on short tracks this season including a sixth-place finish at North Wilkesboro.

Tanner Gray and Jake Garcia are both hoping to make their playoff dreams come true this weekend. Like Rhodes earlier, Gray needs to win to get the job done. He is 101 points out of the running with three chances remaining. With finishes of second and 14th in the last two races, he has some reason to be optimistic. A good qualifying effort Friday could give him some more boost, too. He has never started better than 14th in this race, but he does have two top-20 Lucas Oil Raceway finishes. Jake Garcia is not in as dire need of victory, but points are his friend the next few races. The ThorSport Racing driver is only 38 points behind Ty Majeski in the final playoff spot and will be aiming for every stage and race point he can earn the next few weeks.