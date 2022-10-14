NASCAR DFS Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Alsco Uniforms 302
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
Course: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Format: 1.5-mile oval
Laps: 201
NASCAR Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 302 Race Preview
AJ Allmendinger took his fourth consecutive Charlotte road course victory and his second race in a row, last week to wrap up the latest NASCAR Xfinity Series round of playoff eliminations. Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Daniel Hemric and Riley Herbst all saw their championship bids extinguished. With the playoff field now trimmed down to the final eight contenders, the next step toward the season finale comes this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first of three races that will set the field of four drivers to race for the series title at Phoenix. Ty Gibbs is the most recent winner at the Las Vegas oval, and he remains one of those eight drivers vying to make their way into the season finale to race for the championship. The Las Vegas 1.5-mile oval has hosted the Xfinity competitors 30 times with 22 different drivers visiting Victory Lane, but only once has the track featured a back-to-back winner.
Key Stats at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Number of races: 30
- Winners from pole: 6
- Winners from top-5 starters: 16
- Winners from top-10 starters: 24
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 2
- Fastest race: 145.415 mph
Previous 10 Las Vegas Winners
2022 spring - Ty Gibbs
2021 fall - Josh Berry
2021 spring - AJ Allmendinger
2020 fall - Chase Briscoe
2020 spring - Chase Briscoe
2019 fall - Tyler Reddick
2019 spring - Kyle Busch
2018 fall - Ross Chastain
2018 spring - Kyle Larson
2017 - Joey Logano
Despite the last two race winners starting outside of the top 15, track position remains one of the most important factors for success at Las Vegas. Only six times has a driver starting outside of the top 10 has won at the 1.5-mile oval. Practice and qualifying will be good indicators from which fantasy players can base their driver selections. Like other 1.5-mile ovals, faster cars are able to separate themselves from the traffic at the track. However, cars that handle well at the front of the field may not be as quick if track position is lost and navigating traffic becomes a necessity. Las Vegas does have multiple grooves for drivers to use as their handling changes through a fuel run, but making the right adjustments on pit road early will minimize time lost. That means qualifying well and maintaining positive track position will be the ideal game plan for Saturday's race.
DraftKings Value Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 302 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Ty Gibbs - $11,000
Noah Gragson - $10,800
Justin Allgaier - $10,600
AJ Allmendinger - $10,100
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Josh Berry - $9,900
Sam Mayer - $9,600
Austin Hill - $9,400
Sheldon Creed - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Brandon Jones - $8,800
Daniel Hemric - $8,600
Riley Herbst - $8,500
Landon Cassill - $8,300
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Parker Retzlaff - $7,800
Nick Sanchez - $7,600
Rajah Caruth - $7,000
Kyle Sieg - $5,900
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 302
Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)
AJ Allmendinger - $10,100
Sheldon Creed - $9,000
Brandon Jones - $8,800
Daniel Hemric - $8,600
Myatt Snider - $7,400
Kyle Sieg - $5,900
The past few races have seen Allmendinger successfully capture some championship momentum. He enters this weekend's race second in the standings and focused on locking up a spot among the final four as soon as possible. Las Vegas is a place he has won at, too. Allmendinger won the spring race at the track last season and started on pole here in March, too. Sheldon Creed is another driver building momentum. Some of his best racing this season has come within the past month. He will be looking to get back among the top 10 this week at Las Vegas where he finished seventh in the spring. Championship contender Brandon Jones is also racing well right now. He has four top-10 finishes in the last five races and boasts eight top-10s from 11 series starts at this track. Hemric may have been eliminated from the playoffs. Sometimes that release of pressure spurs a turn in form. He has just one top-10 from the last five races, but he was third at this track in March and now is only focused on wins. Myatt Snider is in a similar situation. His season has been plagued with bad luck, but he was 13th last week at Charlotte and should be a top-15 finisher again this week if he can avoid trouble. Sieg's 16th-place finish at Las Vegas earlier this season should make him a value pickup for fantasy rosters. He will enter this week's race with confidence and is likely to bring another top-20 finish with top-15 potential.
Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)
Noah Gragson - $10,800
Riley Herbst - $8,500
Landon Cassill - $8,300
Parker Retzlaff - $7,800
Nick Sanchez - $7,600
Rajah Caruth - $7,000
Noah Gragson is focused on winning this championship. He leads the series in wins and enters this final round of elimination races in the top position. Gragson is in the best form of his career with four top-fives and five top-10s in the last five races, and another victory this week at Las Vegas would not be a surprise. Herbst is now hunting for wins. A poor outing at Charlotte ended his championship run, but he does have two Las Vegas top-10s from his six attempts. Landon Cassill is in a similar situation. He is looking to finish top in the season standings among non-playoff contenders and has top-10 finishes in the last two races. He scored his first Las Vegas top 10 in March. Young gun Parker Retzlaff returns to the series this week, too. He has outperformed expectations in most of his part-time schedule so far. This will be his first series visit to this track. It will be his seventh start of the year, and he already has four top-20s. Nick Sanchez is another part-time driver that has outperformed expectations. This will be his fifth start of the year, and his most impressive run came last time out at Texas where he started 20th and finished 11th. Last but not least, Rajah Caruth is another good option for fantasy players to take a gamble on this week. This will be his fifth series start of the season, first at Las Vegas, and is capable of a top-20 or better finish if he can successfully navigate his way to the checkered flag.