NASCAR Draft Kit: Final 2022 Loop Stats

The following are last season's final loop stats.
Click the headings to sort.
|Driver
|Avg. Start
|Avg. Finish
|Green Passes
|Quality Passes
|Fastest Laps
|Laps Top 15
|Laps Led
|Driver Rating
|Cup Points
|Joey Logano
|10.4
|13.6
|3514
|2015
|319
|7145
|784
|91.0
|5040
|Ross Chastain
|14.4
|13.3
|3449
|2073
|447
|7207
|692
|93.6
|5034
|Christopher Bell
|10.1
|13.9
|3093
|1957
|469
|6821
|573
|91.2
|5027
|Chase Elliott
|10.7
|12.6
|3721
|2360
|463
|7032
|857
|98.6
|5009
|Denny Hamlin
|13.1
|14.6
|3892
|2316
|440
|6612
|624
|88.4
|2379
|William Byron
|12.5
|15.6
|3307
|1967
|346
|6788
|746
|89.9
|2378
|Kyle Larson
|7.9
|14.1
|3367
|2061
|539
|7164
|635
|92.6
|2354
|Ryan Blaney
|10.1
|13.7
|3232
|1967
|394
|6987
|636
|92.8
|2354
|Chase Briscoe
|13.2
|17.4
|3687
|1404
|237
|4398
|280
|71.5
|2292
|Daniel Suarez
|15.1
|16.6
|3614
|1708
|249
|4529
|280
|77.2
|2272
|Austin Dillon
|18.9
|16.6
|3492
|1265
|112
|3428
|24
|68.4
|2228
|Austin Cindric
|12.6
|16.3
|3390
|1386
|106
|3935
|86
|71.9
|2226
|Kyle Busch
|14.1
|15.8
|3811
|2009
|409
|5658
|627
|85.3
|2224
|Tyler Reddick
|9.5
|17.6
|3288
|1689
|324
|4812
|503
|86.7
|2215
|Kevin Harvick
|17.5
|14.4
|3493
|1844
|217
|6524
|119
|81.2
|2126
|Alex Bowman
|14.0
|16.7
|2960
|1620
|202
|4431
|137
|78.2
|2107
|Martin Truex Jr.
|15.3
|15.0
|3750
|1968
|472
|6196
|572
|86.7
|1037
|Erik Jones
|20.9
|16.3
|4297
|1990
|103
|4274
|147
|74.0
|831
|Bubba Wallace
|18.4
|18.4
|3755
|1482
|168
|4003
|150
|70.8
|764
|Aric Almirola
|19.4
|17.9
|3905
|1515
|123
|4200
|81
|66.5
|760
|Chris Buescher
|15.8
|17.9
|3161
|1359
|186
|3842
|194
|71.6
|727
|Justin Haley
|22.1
|18.4
|3807
|1192
|96
|2179
|44
|60.8
|699
|Michael McDowell
|17.0
|16.8
|3204
|1126
|102
|3029
|67
|68.3
|663
|Brad Keselowski
|18.9
|18.3
|3418
|1258
|165
|4070
|224
|67.9
|629
|Cole Custer
|18.7
|20.7
|3392
|991
|84
|3004
|15
|62.8
|589
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|25.5
|22.9
|3882
|1383
|106
|2525
|77
|60.2
|580
|Harrison Burton
|22.1
|22.9
|3232
|724
|28
|1634
|35
|52.8
|573
|Todd Gilliland
|27.5
|23.3
|3244
|750
|37
|1027
|11
|50.5
|531
|Ty Dillon
|27.0
|22.6
|3315
|521
|33
|1061
|2
|52.3
|518
|Kurt Busch
|15.0
|16.9
|2137
|1163
|176
|2835
|182
|76.7
|485
