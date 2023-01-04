Fantasy NASCAR
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NASCAR Draft Kit: Final 2022 Loop Stats

NASCAR Draft Kit: Final 2022 Loop Stats

Written by 
Mark Taylor
January 4, 2023

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.

The following are last season's final loop stats.

Click the headings to sort.

DriverAvg. StartAvg. FinishGreen PassesQuality PassesFastest LapsLaps Top 15Laps LedDriver RatingCup Points
Joey Logano10.413.635142015319714578491.05040
Ross Chastain14.413.334492073447720769293.65034
Christopher Bell10.113.930931957469682157391.25027
Chase Elliott10.712.637212360463703285798.65009
Denny Hamlin13.114.638922316440661262488.42379
William Byron12.515.633071967346678874689.92378
Kyle Larson7.914.133672061539716463592.62354
Ryan Blaney10.113.732321967394698763692.82354
Chase Briscoe13.217.436871404237439828071.52292
Daniel Suarez15.116.636141708249452928077.22272
Austin Dillon18.916.63492126511234282468.42228
Austin Cindric12.616.33390138610639358671.92226
Kyle Busch14.115.838112009409565862785.32224
Tyler Reddick9.517.632881689324481250386.72215
Kevin Harvick17.514.434931844217652411981.22126
Alex Bowman14.016.729601620202443113778.22107
Martin Truex Jr.15.315.037501968472619657286.71037
Erik Jones20.916.342971990103427414774.0831
Bubba Wallace18.418.437551482168400315070.8764
Aric Almirola19.417.93905151512342008166.5760
Chris Buescher15.817.931611359186384219471.6727
Justin Haley22.118.4380711929621794460.8699
Michael McDowell17.016.83204112610230296768.3663
Brad Keselowski18.918.334181258165407022467.9629
Cole Custer18.720.733929918430041562.8589
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.25.522.93882138310625257760.2580
Harrison Burton22.122.932327242816343552.8573
Todd Gilliland27.523.332447503710271150.5531
Ty Dillon27.022.63315521331061252.3518
Kurt Busch15.016.921371163176283518276.7485

The following are last season's final loop stats.

Click the headings to sort.

DriverAvg. StartAvg. FinishGreen PassesQuality PassesFastest LapsLaps Top 15Laps LedDriver RatingCup Points
Joey Logano10.413.635142015319714578491.05040
Ross Chastain14.413.334492073447720769293.65034
Christopher Bell10.113.930931957469682157391.25027
Chase Elliott10.712.637212360463703285798.65009
Denny Hamlin13.114.638922316440661262488.42379
William Byron12.515.633071967346678874689.92378
Kyle Larson7.914.133672061539716463592.62354
Ryan Blaney10.113.732321967394698763692.82354
Chase Briscoe13.217.436871404237439828071.52292
Daniel Suarez15.116.636141708249452928077.22272
Austin Dillon18.916.63492126511234282468.42228
Austin Cindric12.616.33390138610639358671.92226
Kyle Busch14.115.838112009409565862785.32224
Tyler Reddick9.517.632881689324481250386.72215
Kevin Harvick17.514.434931844217652411981.22126
Alex Bowman14.016.729601620202443113778.22107
Martin Truex Jr.15.315.037501968472619657286.71037
Erik Jones20.916.342971990103427414774.0831
Bubba Wallace18.418.437551482168400315070.8764
Aric Almirola19.417.93905151512342008166.5760
Chris Buescher15.817.931611359186384219471.6727
Justin Haley22.118.4380711929621794460.8699
Michael McDowell17.016.83204112610230296768.3663
Brad Keselowski18.918.334181258165407022467.9629
Cole Custer18.720.733929918430041562.8589
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.25.522.93882138310625257760.2580
Harrison Burton22.122.932327242816343552.8573
Todd Gilliland27.523.332447503710271150.5531
Ty Dillon27.022.63315521331061252.3518
Kurt Busch15.016.921371163176283518276.7485

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NASCAR Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NASCAR fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
Taylor is RotoWire's senior NASCAR writer. A nine-time FSWA finalist, Taylor was named the Racing Writer of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017. He is also a military historian, focused specifically on World War II and the U.S. Navy's efforts in the Pacific.
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Driver Projections
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Driver Projections
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Top Rookies
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Top Rookies
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Sleepers & Busts
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Sleepers & Busts
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Track Specialists
NASCAR Draft Kit: 2023 Track Specialists