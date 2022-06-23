NASCAR Trucks DFS: Rackley Roofing 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Rackley Roofing 200
Location: Lebanon, Tenn.
Course: Nashville Superspeedway
Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval
Laps: 150
NASCAR Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 Race Preview
Todd Gilliland won on Knoxville's dirt last week to preserve five playoff spots for nonwinners with three races left until the playoffs get underway for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Last week's win was the first of the season for David Gilliland Racing and leaves five playoff spots clinched by full-time series drivers. As regular-season races wind down, the competition is heating up for those remaining playoff spots. Matt Crafton currently holds the 10th and final slot with a 27-point gap back to Derek Kraus in 11th and a further 16 points to Matt DiBenedetto in 12th. However, Tanner Gray and Tyler Ankrum also remain within striking distance, just seven and 10 points behind DiBenedetto respectively. The surest way to get in the championship fight is with a win, though. That is what every driver will be gunning for this week as the series heads to Nashville Superspeedway, where Ryan Preece took the checkered flag last season.
Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway
- Number of races: 14
- Winners from pole: 6
- Winners from top-five starters: 7
- Winners from top-10 starters: 10
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1
- Fastest race: 136.459 mph
Previous Nashville Winners
2021 - Ryan Preece
2011 fall - Austin Dillon
2011 spring - Kyle Busch
2010 fall - Todd Bodine
2010 spring - Kyle Busch
2009 - Ron Hornaday
2008 - Johnny Benson
2007 - Travis Kvapil
2006 - Johnny Benson
2005 - David Reutimann
The NASCAR Trucks return to racing on pavement this week at Nashville Superspeedway's 1.33-mile oval. The track is not the easiest to pass on, and four of the last five series races there were won by the pole sitter. Preece broke the streak of winners from pole last season when he drove to Victory Lane from the sixth starting position, and only once has a driver come from lower than 20th on the grid to win. Despite being slightly shorter than the traditional 1.5-mile ovals on the schedule, Nashville races similarly to those other circuits. Getting the truck settings right quickly is the key to success this season, with short practices backed right up against qualifying. Starting position is a strong determinant of success at Nashville and those teams that top the time sheets during practice and qualifying are likely to find success in the race as well. Four-tire stops will likely be the preference on Saturday as grip through the corners will ensure drivers can move forward through traffic. Last year's race had eight lead changes among six different drivers, reinforcing the need to have positive track position early and often to find success at this track.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
John Hunter Nemechek - $11,400
Zane Smith - $11,100
Chandler Smith - $10,800
Ben Rhodes - $10,500
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Stewart Friesen - $9,900
Christian Eckes - $9,600
Corey Heim - $9,400
Ty Majeski - $9,200
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Carson Hocevar - $8,900
Grant Enfinger - $8,700
Matt Crafton - $8,500
Derek Kraus - $8,100
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Tyler Ankrum - $7,900
Matt DiBenedetto - $7,800
Tanner Gray - $7,600
Jesse Little - $5,300
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200
Ben Rhodes - $10,500
Ty Majeski - $9,200
Matt Crafton - $8,500
Derek Kraus - $8,100
Matt DiBenedetto - $7,800
Spencer Boyd - $5,800
As regular-season races click away fantasy players may benefit from selecting drivers within touch of the playoff battle but are not yet secured. That theory is driving this week's lineup for the Rackley Roofing 200. Ben Rhodes may be secure, but his price is much more digestible than John Hunter Nemechek's this week. He finished seventh at this track last season and has three top-10s in the last five races. Ty Majeski (with some help) could be the only driver able to clinch a playoff spot this week without winning. He is the highest-placed driver without a win in the standings, finished eighth at Nashville last year, and finished in the top five in three of the last five races. Surprisingly, bubble driver Matt Crafton is still winless in 2022. He was sixth at Nashville last season, and could put his Nashville experience to good use this week. He is the only driver to have started all prior series races at the track. Derek Kraus is another driver knocking on the door of a playoff berth. He led 48 laps in this race last season, won the first stage, but crashed out less than 50 laps before the finish. Things have been picking up pace for Matt DiBenedetto recently, too. He has been closing the points gap to the top 10 with three top-10s in the last five races. This is the home race for his Nashville-based Rackley W.A.R. team, too. Finishing out the selections is Spencer Boyd, who should deliver positive finish differential points for rosters given his ability to fight for top-25 finishes.