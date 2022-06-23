NASCAR Trucks DFS: Rackley Roofing 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Rackley Roofing 200

Location: Lebanon, Tenn.

Course: Nashville Superspeedway

Format: 1.33-mile D-shaped oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Rackley Roofing 200 Race Preview

Todd Gilliland won on Knoxville's dirt last week to preserve five playoff spots for nonwinners with three races left until the playoffs get underway for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Last week's win was the first of the season for David Gilliland Racing and leaves five playoff spots clinched by full-time series drivers. As regular-season races wind down, the competition is heating up for those remaining playoff spots. Matt Crafton currently holds the 10th and final slot with a 27-point gap back to Derek Kraus in 11th and a further 16 points to Matt DiBenedetto in 12th. However, Tanner Gray and Tyler Ankrum also remain within striking distance, just seven and 10 points behind DiBenedetto respectively. The surest way to get in the championship fight is with a win, though. That is what every driver will be gunning for this week as the series heads to Nashville Superspeedway, where Ryan Preece took the checkered flag last season.

Key Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Number of races: 14

Winners from pole: 6

Winners from top-five starters: 7

Winners from top-10 starters: 10

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 136.459 mph

Previous Nashville Winners

2021 - Ryan Preece

2011 fall - Austin Dillon

2011 spring - Kyle Busch

2010 fall - Todd Bodine

2010 spring - Kyle Busch

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Travis Kvapil

2006 - Johnny Benson

2005 - David Reutimann

The NASCAR Trucks return to racing on pavement this week at Nashville Superspeedway's 1.33-mile oval. The track is not the easiest to pass on, and four of the last five series races there were won by the pole sitter. Preece broke the streak of winners from pole last season when he drove to Victory Lane from the sixth starting position, and only once has a driver come from lower than 20th on the grid to win. Despite being slightly shorter than the traditional 1.5-mile ovals on the schedule, Nashville races similarly to those other circuits. Getting the truck settings right quickly is the key to success this season, with short practices backed right up against qualifying. Starting position is a strong determinant of success at Nashville and those teams that top the time sheets during practice and qualifying are likely to find success in the race as well. Four-tire stops will likely be the preference on Saturday as grip through the corners will ensure drivers can move forward through traffic. Last year's race had eight lead changes among six different drivers, reinforcing the need to have positive track position early and often to find success at this track.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,400

Zane Smith - $11,100

Chandler Smith - $10,800

Ben Rhodes - $10,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Stewart Friesen - $9,900

Christian Eckes - $9,600

Corey Heim - $9,400

Ty Majeski - $9,200

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Carson Hocevar - $8,900

Grant Enfinger - $8,700

Matt Crafton - $8,500

Derek Kraus - $8,100

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Tyler Ankrum - $7,900

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,800

Tanner Gray - $7,600

Jesse Little - $5,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Rackley Roofing 200

Ben Rhodes - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $9,200

Matt Crafton - $8,500

Derek Kraus - $8,100

Matt DiBenedetto - $7,800

Spencer Boyd - $5,800

As regular-season races click away fantasy players may benefit from selecting drivers within touch of the playoff battle but are not yet secured. That theory is driving this week's lineup for the Rackley Roofing 200. Ben Rhodes may be secure, but his price is much more digestible than John Hunter Nemechek's this week. He finished seventh at this track last season and has three top-10s in the last five races. Ty Majeski (with some help) could be the only driver able to clinch a playoff spot this week without winning. He is the highest-placed driver without a win in the standings, finished eighth at Nashville last year, and finished in the top five in three of the last five races. Surprisingly, bubble driver Matt Crafton is still winless in 2022. He was sixth at Nashville last season, and could put his Nashville experience to good use this week. He is the only driver to have started all prior series races at the track. Derek Kraus is another driver knocking on the door of a playoff berth. He led 48 laps in this race last season, won the first stage, but crashed out less than 50 laps before the finish. Things have been picking up pace for Matt DiBenedetto recently, too. He has been closing the points gap to the top 10 with three top-10s in the last five races. This is the home race for his Nashville-based Rackley W.A.R. team, too. Finishing out the selections is Spencer Boyd, who should deliver positive finish differential points for rosters given his ability to fight for top-25 finishes.

