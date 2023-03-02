NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Alsco Uniforms 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Alsco Uniforms 300

The west coast swing continues this weekend for NASCAR as all three major series take track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Saturday the Xfinity series will go 300 miles across 200 laps. Cup regular Kyle Busch will make one of his Xfinity starts this weekend in his hometown and will likely be the decision of the slate.

Previous 10 Las Vegas Winners with Starting Position

2022 fall - Josh Berry (12th)

2022 spring - Ty Gibbs (11th)

2021 fall - Josh Berry (15th)

2021 spring - AJ Allmendinger (10th)

2020 fall - Chase Briscoe (1st)

2020 spring - Chase Briscoe (2nd)

2019 fall - Tyler Reddick (4th)

2019 spring - Kyle Busch (8th)

2018 fall - Ross Chastain (5th)

2018 spring - Kyle Larson (2nd)

As always, I like to include a strategy portion to this article and not just give you my favorite plays. At this track you are going to want two, possibly three dominators in your GPP lineups. In both races last year we saw two drivers lead over 50 laps and there was one more in both that got to 30. It's always important after we go to Daytona to switch your mindset early in the season to make sure you prioritize the dominators in your lineup and don't just jam in all place differential plays. Again, if you haven't checked out my strategy article, be sure to do so.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 300 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

Kyle Busch - $13,500

John Hunter Nemechek - $11,100

Justin Allgaier - $10,800

Josh Berry - $10,200

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Tyler Reddick - $9,800

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Brandon Jones - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Daniel Hemric - $8,800

Sammy Smith - $8,700

Sheldon Creed - $8,500

Riley Herbst - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Chandler Smith - $7,900

Brett Moffitt - $7,400

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Kyle Sieg - $6,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Alsco Uniforms 300



Josh Berry - $10,200

Sam Mayer - $9,500

Daniel Hemric - $8,800

Brett Moffitt - $7,400

Anthony Alfredo - $7,000

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

As I mentioned, the decision on Kyle Busch will determine your builds for the week. As of now I lean toward making lineups without him, solely based on price. Over the years, I have usually jammed him in when he is priced way up in the Truck Series, but I just think there are too many good cars and drivers in this field that paying $13,500 hurts my build too much. I will instead opt for the JR Motorsports trio of Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, and Justin Allgaier. I plan to mix and match them as my main dominators for the weekend. You may have noticed above, but this is one of Josh Berry's favorite tracks on the circuit. He has two wins and all four of his starts have been top sevens. Sam Mayer led here some last year in the spring, before running into some trouble. Allgaier has been very steady over the years at this place too and it just sets the weekend up for JR Motorsports domination.

Daniel Hemric could spoil the party as he has three top-three finishes here in his last five starts and all of those are top tens. Brett Moffitt had a strong top ten run in Fontana last week and I like him to follow that up with a good run here at a track he has four top fifteens in five starts. Anthony Alfredo is a guy I end up backing a lot and this week will likely be no different. He was seventeenth and tenth here a year ago and while I'm not a big fan of his equipment, switching over to BJ McLeod Motorsports this year, it was encouraging to see a top twenty run out of him in Fontana. Lastly, we go right back to the well on Jeremy Clements who always seems to run inside the top fifteen, we just need to hope starts outside the top twenty to really go heavy on him this week.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dane Shinault plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dane1995, FanDuel: dane007, Yahoo: Dane1995.