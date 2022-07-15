NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Crayon 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Crayon 200

Location: Loudon, N.H.

Course: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Format: 1.06-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Xfinity Crayon 200 Race Preview

Austin Hill grabbed the second win of his inaugural campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, becoming the sixth driver to score multiple wins this year. His win means five playoff spots remain to be filled by nonwinners with New Hampshire Motor Speedway next up on the schedule. Christopher Bell won the last three series races at the northeast track, but no prior winners are entered this week, which means Saturday's race is guaranteed to produce a first-time New Hampshire Xfinity winner. This week's event will be the 35th for the series, which has produced 26 different winners. Landon Cassill and Ryan Sieg hold the 11th and 12th playoff positions in the standings separated by just one point, while Anthony Alfredo continues to try to shrink his 80-point deficit to that 12th and final playoff position with nine regular-season races remaining to get the job done.

Key Stats at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Number of races: 34

Winners from pole: 9

Winners from top-5 starters: 21

Winners from top-10 starters: 27

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 3

Fastest race: 111.925 mph

Previous 10 New Hampshire Winners

2021 - Christopher Bell

2019 - Christopher Bell

2018 - Christopher Bell

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Kyle Busch

2015 - Denny Hamlin

2014 - Brad Keselowski

2013 - Kyle Busch

2012 - Brad Keselowski

2011 - Kyle Busch

New Hampshire is a fast 1.0-mile oval with long straights and tight turns at each end. The circuit tends to race more like a short-track due to the tight turns, but its long straights mean corner entries are much faster, putting pressure on brakes and tire wear. New Hampshire is also a track-position circuit. The majority of race winners have started in the first five rows. Bell's win from the 14th starting position last year was the furthest back any driver won since Matt Kenseth started 21st and won in 2004. New Hampshire's high cornering speeds mean that tire wear will be a bigger factor than last week's race at Atlanta. Opportunities to pit for four new tires will be the preference throughout the race, but a late caution at the finish could set up a battle between track position and fresh tires.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Crayon 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

William Byron - $11,100

Ty Gibbs - $10,600

Noah Gragson - $10,300

Justin Allgaier - $10,100

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Josh Berry - $9,800

AJ Allmendinger - $9,600

Trevor Bayne - $9,500

Sam Mayer - $9,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Daniel Hemric - $8,900

Austin Hill - $8,800

Landon Cassill - $8,600

Riley Herbst - $8,500

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ryan Sieg - $7,900

Anthony Alfredo - $7,400

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

Jesse Iwuji - $5,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Crayon 200

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ty Gibbs - $11,100

Riley Herbst - $8,500

Sheldon Creed - $8,300

Ryan Sieg - $7,900

Ty Dillon - $7,800

Jeremy Clements - $6,800

The Crayon 200 will be the first Xfinity Series visit to New Hampshire for Ty Gibbs, but the track is the site where he scored his first NASCAR victory. In 2019 he won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Apple Barrel 125, which was his first visit to the track in any machinery. He has four wins already this season and should be a top prospect this week despite his lack of Xfinity experience at the track. Riley Herbst sits ninth in the standings entering this week's race. His ninth-place finish a week ago at Atlanta was also his third consecutive top-10. Herbst has been a reliable top-10 finisher for fantasy players this season, and he also finished 10th at New Hampshire last time. Atlanta might have been the respectable result Sheldon Creed needs to build confidence and continue turning his season around. He finished 12th last week, stopping his three-race skid of poor finishes. His Phoenix and Dover races this season might suggest his potential for another top-15 this weekend in his first series shot at New Hampshire. Ryan Sieg is no stranger to this track with seven series starts under his belt. His best New Hampshire finishes have been the last two visits there, too. He finished eighth in 2019 and ended the day in the top 15 in his last three visits to the track. Ty Dillon will be making his debut for Big Machine Racing this week. He will do double-duty in both Cup and Xfinity as he makes his second Xfinity appearance this week in the ride that Tyler Reddick has already won with at Texas. This could be a great opportunity for Dillon to show what he can do. More New Hampshire experience is brought to this lineup through Jeremy Clements. He has 10 prior New Hampshire starts with an average finish of 18.0, which would be a fine result considering his price tag.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

William Byron - $11,100

Austin Hill - $8,800

Landon Cassill - $8,600

Brandon Brown - $7,600

Myatt Snider - $7,100

Alex Labbe - $6,700

William Byron will get extra track time this week as he makes his second Xfinity appearance of the year. Last time out he finished second at Texas. He has a third-place New Hampshire Xfinity finish from 2017, too. Fantasy players should expect him to be a factor for the win. Last week's winner, Austin Hill, will be riding high this week. He joined the list of multiple race winners last week and is on a streak of four top-10s underway. Hill has two Truck Series starts at this track and will be aiming to keep that top-10 streak alive. Landon Cassill has a playoff position in his sights. He currently sits in the final playoff spot in the standings, but a first-time winner this season could change that picture. Cassill was eighth last week at Atlanta and needs more top-10s or a win to take control of his playoff prospects. Brandon Brown needs to turn things around this week. He finished outside of the top 30 in the last two races and has been losing ground in the playoff hunt. Brown's two prior New Hampshire starts give him an average finish of 16.5. Replicating that this weekend could help him to positively turn his trajectory around. Another driver looking for success is Myatt Snider, who finished seventh in his only series start at this track. He was 18th last week at Atlanta, and that finish ended a two-race skid for him. He has a long way to go to be in the picture for the playoffs, but a top-15 finish this week should be well within his reach. Finally, New Hampshire is a track fantasy players could get some mileage out of Alex Labbe. Top-20s at places like Phoenix and Martinsville are good indicators that he should be capable of the same this week, too.

