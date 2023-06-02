NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Pacific Office Automation 147

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Pacific Office Automation 147
The Xfinity Series heads out west to Portland for a road course challenge on Saturday. We don't have much history here with last year being our only real data.
Previous Portland Winner w/ Starting Position
2022 - AJ Allmendinger (10th)
I am looking for mostly place differential drivers this week, but I do want to include a dominator on most teams. Last year we really saw two leaders with Ty Gibbs leading over half of the laps and Myatt Snider leading another quarter.
DraftKings Value Picks for the Pacific Office Automation 147 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Pacific Office Automation 147
Justin Allgaier - $10,500
Austin Hill - $9,900
Myatt Snider - $8,100
Daniel Hemric - $7,800
Alex Labbe - 7,000
Jeremy Clements- $6,700
Pricing is pretty soft this weekend and getting two of the studs is where I'm looking to go. Justin Allgaier was fifth here a year ago which is part of his four top fives in the last seven road course races. Austin Hill was third here last year and has been good recently on road courses as well. Myatt Snider was one of the dominators last year as mentioned above and in the #19 I think he has a strong run here again. Daniel Hemric keeps being underpriced, in my opinion, and I feel pretty confident in the speed he has. Five top twenties in the last seven road course races for Alex Labbe makes him a decent value option at the price tag. Same goes for Jeremy Clements and I like the idea of not having to go too far down into the pricing.