NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Pennzoil 150

Pennzoil 150
We head back to road course racing in Indy this weekend and as the regular season winds down, things are heating up. As always with road course racing we are looking for more place differential along with finishing position upside. With 62 laps, we probably won't see many dominators if any. I am focusing on drivers I think can finish well in the race even if they don't lead a lot of the race.
Previous Indy Road Course Winners w/ Starting Position
2022 - AJ Allmendinger (1st)
2021 - Austin Cindric (2nd)
2020 - Chase Briscoe (12th)
DraftKings Value Picks for the Pennzoil 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)
AJ Allmendinger - $10,800
Ty Gibbs - $10,300
Cole Custer - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)
Justin Allgaier - $9,800
Austin Hill - $9,500
Ross Chastain - $9,300
Parker Kligerman - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)
Sammy Smith - $8,800
Josh Berry - $8,600
Miguel Paludo - $8,300
Riley Herbst - $8,100
DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)
Daniel Hemric - $7,600
Brandon Jones - $7,200
Alex Labbe - $6,400
Anthony Alfredo - $5,900
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Pennzoil 150
AJ Allmendinger - $10,800
Ty Gibbs - $10,300
Parker Kligerman - $9,000
Daniel Hemric - $7,600
Alex Labbe - $6,400
Anthony Alfredo - $5,900
Pricing is extra soft in my opinion this week as you can play both Allmendinger and Gibbs together pretty easily. Alex Labbe is a strong value that helps you do that and he has finished top 13 in all three trips to this track. Alfredo is similar and I think he again has top 20 upside below $6,000. Parker Kligerman is always a guy I target at road courses and this team has been putting it together over the last few weeks. For the speed Daniel Hemric will likely have, I think he is way too cheap to round things out.