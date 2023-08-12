NASCAR Xfinity DFS: Pennzoil 150

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Pennzoil 150

We head back to road course racing in Indy this weekend and as the regular season winds down, things are heating up. As always with road course racing we are looking for more place differential along with finishing position upside. With 62 laps, we probably won't see many dominators if any. I am focusing on drivers I think can finish well in the race even if they don't lead a lot of the race.

Previous Indy Road Course Winners w/ Starting Position

2022 - AJ Allmendinger (1st)

2021 - Austin Cindric (2nd)

2020 - Chase Briscoe (12th)

DraftKings Value Picks for the Pennzoil 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values (in order of price)

AJ Allmendinger - $10,800

Ty Gibbs - $10,300

Cole Custer - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values (in order of price)

Justin Allgaier - $9,800

Austin Hill - $9,500

Ross Chastain - $9,300

Parker Kligerman - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values (in order of price)

Sammy Smith - $8,800

Josh Berry - $8,600

Miguel Paludo - $8,300

Riley Herbst - $8,100

DraftKings Tier 4 Values (in order of price)

Daniel Hemric - $7,600

Brandon Jones - $7,200

Alex Labbe - $6,400

Anthony Alfredo - $5,900

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Pennzoil 150

AJ Allmendinger - $10,800

Ty Gibbs - $10,300

Parker Kligerman - $9,000

Daniel Hemric - $7,600

Alex Labbe - $6,400

Anthony Alfredo - $5,900

Pricing is extra soft in my opinion this week as you can play both Allmendinger and Gibbs together pretty easily. Alex Labbe is a strong value that helps you do that and he has finished top 13 in all three trips to this track. Alfredo is similar and I think he again has top 20 upside below $6,000. Parker Kligerman is always a guy I target at road courses and this team has been putting it together over the last few weeks. For the speed Daniel Hemric will likely have, I think he is way too cheap to round things out.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.