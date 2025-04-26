NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Ag-Pro 300

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Ag-Pro 300

Location: Talladega, Alabama

Course: Talladega Superspeedway

Format: Tri-Oval

Lap Length: 2.66 miles

Laps: 113

NASCAR Xfinity Series Preview

After taking center stage last weekend at Rockingham, NASCAR will head to Talladega and a superspeedway for the first time since early in the schedule. We also got a potential preview of what we're likely to see this weekend, as there were 14 cautions before Jesse Love ultimately took the checkered flag. In case there wasn't enough drama during the caution-filled race, Love was later disqualified for inappropriate modifications to his car. That gave Sammy Smith the race win after a tumultuous start to the season and locks him into a playoff spot.

Key Stats at Talladega

Number of Races: 37

Winners from Pole: 3

Winners from top-five starters: 12

Winners from top-10 starters: 19

Previous 10 Talladega Winners

Fall 2024 – Sammy Smith

Spring 2024 – Jesse Love

2023- Jeb Burton

Fall 2022- AJ Allmendinger

Spring 2022- Noah Gragson

Fall 2021 – Brandon Brown

Spring 2021- Jeb Burton

Fall 2020- Justin Haley

Spring 2020- Justin Haley

2019- Tyler Reddick

Talladega is a traditional superspeedway that is very similar to Daytona. That gives us a few data points to work with when making predictions, including the results from Daytona in February as well as the driver's track history.

Before we dive into that, it's worth looking at the macro trends at Talladega. Chevy has absolutely dominated, winning the last 11 races. We've also seen winners come from different starting positions in the field. Of the last 10 winners, three have come from a front row starting position, but four have come from eighth or ninth and an additional three 19th or worse. In other words, don't put too much stock into qualifying results.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Ag-Pro 300

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Austin Hill - $10,500

Jesse Love -$10,200

Aric Almirola-$10,000

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Sheldon Creed - $9,500

Carson Kvapil - $9,000

Taylor Gray - $8,400

Ryan Sieg - $8,200

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Nichlas Sanchez - $7,800

Harrison Burton - $7,700

Jeb Burton - $7,300

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Brennan Poole -$6,900

Dean Thompson - $6,800

NASCAR Xfinity Picks for the Ag-Pro 300

Austin Hill - $10,500

Jesse Love - $10,200

Christian Eckes - $8,000

Jeb Burton- $7,300

Brennan Poole-$6,900

Dean Thompson - $6,800

The name that should immediately come to mind at a superspeedway in the Xfinity series is Austin Hill. His dominance is more pronounced at Dayona and Atlanta, but he still has a 103.3 driver rating across his last six races at Talladega. Hill's teammate Jesse Love has less of a rack record but has been just as dominant, finishing first and sixth in his two races at the superspeedway.

Rostering the two highest-priced drivers creates a need for savings. Luckily, there are a few standout options in tiers three and four. Harrison Burton didn't fit with this roster build, he's very good mid-priced driver for those going with more of an even build. He had good days at both Dayton and Atlanta to begin the season. In this build, we'll settle for Harrison's cousin. Jeb won here in 2021 and has an average finish of 9.8 with an 84.1 driver rating.

Poole and Thompson are in the bottom tier of pricing, but there's reason to expect better results. Thompson had an excellent showing at Daytona to start his season and has scored at least 40 DK points in five of his last six races and at least 37 DK points in each of the last six races. Poole has been a bit more boom or bust, but he has at least topped 60 DK points in two of his last four races.

Best Bets for Ag-Pro 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 AM ET Saturday

Race Winner

The Favorites - Austin Hill (+260), Jesse Love (+450)

The Next Tier - Aric Almirola (+900), Sheldon Creed (+1100)

Longshots - Carson Kvapil (+1800), Taylor Gray (+2200)

We covered the reasons to like Hill and Love during the DFS portion of the article, but their dominance as well as Chevrolet's overall at the track have them rightfully locked in as the favorites.

Almirola is running a limited schedule this season, but when he's been on the track he's been plenty quick. Of his four races, he has finished inside the top three on three occasions. Creed has still yet to win a race in the Xfinity series and things haven't gone particularly well for him in his first year with Haas, but he finished third at Daytona and has an excellent 98.1 driver rating in his last five races at Talladega.

We can look to two rookie drivers for value. Both have knocked on the door of their first Xfinity victory and also showed well at Daytona in February.

