NASCAR Xfinity Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sci Aps 300

Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway

Format: Oval

Laps: 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sci Aps 300

Brandon Jones snapped a 98-race winless streak to take the checkered flag at Darlington last week. As anticipated, the race was tamer than what we saw at Martinsville the week prior, though Jones still took advantage of a late restart to lead the final 12 laps (24 total) to beat out Chase Elliott for the win. We now have six different winners, five of whom are locked into the playoffs.

Key Stats at Bristol

Number of Races: 81

Winners from Pole: 11

Winners from top-five starters: 42

Winners from top-10 starters: 59

Previous 10 Bristol Winners

2024 - Cole Custer

2023- Justin Allgaier

2022- Noah Gragson

2021- AJ Allmendinger

2020- Chase Briscoe

2020- Noah Gragson

2019- Tyler Reddick

2019 – Christopher Bell

2018 – Kyle Larson

2018- Ryan Preece

Bristol itself is a well-established and historic track in the NASCAR series. However, we've seen its prominence and place on the Xfinity schedule change in recent year. The series traditionally raced at the track twice per year, before dropping down to once across the last four years while the Truck and Cup Series drove on the dirt version of the track. In 2025, we'll once again get the short track on the schedule twice, with the second race kicking off the opening round of the playoffs.

It should be an interesting weekend in Tennessee as the series returns to a short track for the first time since we saw the controversial ending in Martinsville. NASCAR has done a significant amount of PR damage control since, so we'll see whether the message stuck.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Sci Aps 300

Based on a Standard $50K Salary Cap

Tier 1 DraftKings Values

Kyle Larson - $14,000

Justin Allgaier - $11,000

Sam Mayer - $10,500

Tier 2 DraftKings Values

Connor Zillisch - $9,500

Jesse Love- $9,200

Carson Kvapil - $8,800

Tier 3 DraftKings Values

Ryan Sieg- $7,700

Harrison Burton - $7,500

Daniel Dye - $7,000

Tier 4 DraftKings Values

Jeb Burton - $6,800

Dean Thompson - $6,700

Brennan Poole - $5,900

NASCAR Xfinity Series Picks for the Sci Aps 300

Justin Allgaier- $11,000

Jesse Love - $9,200

Sammy Smith - $8,500

Ryan Sieg - $7,700

Harrison Burton - $7,500

Brennan Poole - $5,900

Kyle Larson is running all three races this weekend and narrowly missed out on the win in the Truck Series on Friday night. He'll be the pretty obvious favorite Saturday, and there are plenty of viable punts (all of Tier 4) for those who want to build through him. For purposes of this article, we'll focus on a more balanced approach.

Like most tracks, Allgaier has a strong history at Bristol. In the last three races, he's led 318 laps, over 100 more than the next closest driver. He also has six top-five finishes in eight races this season. That's a solid substitute for Larson at a $2,900 discount.

Ryan Sieg pops on our optimizer this week, and there isn't much of a secret why. He's finished inside the top 10 in each of the last three races at the track, with his worst qualifying position being 12th in that span. Sieg's 13.88 average finish through eight races is also his best ever in the series.

Moving back up the field, there are a number of higher-priced options to pair and complement Allgaier. Jesse Love only has one race under his belt at Bristol and hasn't taken a big step forward in his second season, but his price is at its lowest point this season (with the exception of COTA) and is worth investing in.

Sammy Smith was the lightning road of the controversy at Martinsville, so it will be worth monitoring how he handles himself this weekend. He almost certainly won't be make ill-advised dives into other drivers, but that could leave him motivated to put together a good showing or too timid to compete with the field. He's not a must-have, but he does fit well in a more balanced lineup.

There are a number of cheap options to consider, but Poole has six top-20 finishes in eight races this season. At his price point, that gets the job done.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Best Bets for Sci Aps 300

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 11:00 AM ET Saturday

Race winner- Justin Allgaier (+420), Brandon Jones (+1200) Jesse Love (+1600), Taylor Gray (+3000)

Top-Five finish – Brandon Jones (+130), Taylor Gray (+330)

Larson and Allgaier are the clear favorites, and then there's the rest of the pack. Both Jones and Gray are worth covering as options we didn't cover in the DFS section. Jones has a very strong history at Bristol, posting a driver rating of over 100 in five of his last seven races at this track. His price on DK jumped $1,200 points from last week, so this could be the preferred way to get exposure to him. Also consider him for a top-five finish.

Taylor Gray nearly nabbed his first win in the Xfinity series at Martinsville before he was taken out by Smith. These tracks aren't the same, but he's run well here in the Truck Series and has shown the ability to succeed on short tracks in the Xfinity Series.

