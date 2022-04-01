Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 2

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

AJ Scholz and Ryan Belongia convene for a tasty, five-game DFS slate at DraftKings following the international break. As always, there are questions surrounding the set-piece takers on Chelsea, as well as who will start for Manchester City ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals. Plus, what should you do about James-Ward Prowse?

