Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings EPL Strategies for Saturday, April 2

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
AJ Scholz 
April 1, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

AJ Scholz and Ryan Belongia convene for a tasty, five-game DFS slate at DraftKings following the international break. As always, there are questions surrounding the set-piece takers on Chelsea, as well as who will start for Manchester City ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals. Plus, what should you do about James-Ward Prowse?

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan has a background in accounting, finance and poker. He's been playing DFS full-time since 2018. A multiple-time King of the Pitch finalist, Ryan's been ranked inside the Top 5 on the RG Soccer Leaderboard for three years running. Originally from Wisconsin, he moved to London in 2019 for the futbol.
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
