Fantasy Soccer Podcast: DraftKings UCL Preview for Wednesday, April 6

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik and AJ Scholz return for the second day of the Champions League quarter-finals to talk about the slate at DraftKings. It's a Bayern Munich slate, but while they're the biggest favorite, a trip to Villarreal is far from easy. Chelsea are home against Real Madrid in the other contest, which is expected to be a more defensive match.

